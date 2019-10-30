Police: Arkansas man dies when pickup crosses centerline, hits truck

A 25-year-old Arkansas man died Tuesday after his pickup crossed the centerline and hit a truck, authorities said.

Austin Eddings, of Harrison, was driving a Ford F-150 west on U.S. 62 around 1:30 a.m. when the pickup crossed the line in a curve, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police crash summary.

The F-150 then collided with an eastbound GMC truck. Eddings suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Police said it was cloudy and raining at the time of the crash.

At least 406 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.