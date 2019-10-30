Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of child

An Arkansas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting a child.

Ricky Snuggs, 36, pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree sexual assault in connection to a 2014 incident in Faulkner County.

The case began in 2017, when a mother noticed her then-10-year-old daughter acting strangely, according to the affidavit for Snuggs’ arrest.

The mother asked what was wrong and her daughter said Snuggs had sexually assaulted her when she was about 8. They lived in Greenbrier at the time, but by 2017 mother and daughter had moved to Perry County.

Authorities investigated and the girl provided additional details of the abuse. Snuggs was arrested and charged.

In 2018, Snuggs was sentenced to 15 years in prison for one charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor in Perry County.

Court documents state the sentences for the two crimes will be served concurrently.