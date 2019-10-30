Cases trace foreign campaign cash

In this Dec. 12, 2016 photo, Los Angeles venture capitalist Imaad Zuberi, far right, stands in an elevator with former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen, far left, at Trump Tower in New York. Zuberi has agreed to plead guilty to making illegal campaign contributions on behalf of foreign nationals and has been under scrutiny by federal prosecutors in New York after he donated $900,000 to Trump's inaugural committee and $100,000 to a Republican campaign committee around the time Zuberi accompanied Qatar's foreign minister to a meeting in Trump Tower. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

When President Barack Obama was reelected in 2012, a Saudi tycoon and his business associate sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to the U.S. to help pay for the inaugural celebration and get a picture with the president, according to court documents and an analysis of campaign finance records by The Associated Press.

U.S. election law prohibits foreign nationals from making those sorts of political contributions. But the donations Sheikh Mohammed Al Rahbani tried to send to Obama's inaugural committee were funneled through a seasoned straw donor, the records and the AP analysis show.

That intermediary, Imaad Zuberi, agreed this month to plead guilty to making illegal campaign contributions to several American political candidates on behalf of foreign nationals. He is also set to plead guilty to concealing his work as a foreign agent as he lobbied high-level U.S. officials.

The prosecution by the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles is the latest in a string of cases that highlight the prevalence of banned foreign money in American politics and the often lax approach campaigns take in vetting contributions.

Zuberi, a jet-setting fundraiser and venture capitalist, has raised millions of dollars for Democrats and Republicans alike over the years. Prosecutors say he has worked on behalf of several foreigners, not just Rahbani.

He served as a top fundraiser for both Obama and Hillary Clinton during their presidential runs, including stints on both of their campaign finance committees, before switching his support to President Donald Trump immediately after his 2016 victory, pumping nearly $1 million into the Republican's inaugural committee.

Federal Election Commission records show hundreds of donations from Zuberi and his family to Republican and Democratic national committees, the presidential campaigns of Trump and Clinton, and dozens of congressional candidates across the political spectrum. Zuberi-linked donations often went to lawmakers who are influential or outspoken on foreign policy issues, like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Only Zuberi has been charged in the case, and prosecutors have not alleged that any campaign that received money from him was aware that at least some of his donations were financed by foreigners.

Zuberi's case raises questions about the degree to which political committees vet donors. One campaign, not identified by name, accepted donations made in the name of one of Zuberi's dead relatives, prosecutors said. Another political committee took donations from a person Zuberi invented.

Requests for comment were sent to representatives for Graham, Clinton and Engel.

Steve Kerrigan, CEO of Obama's 2013 inauguration committee, said it had a very thorough vetting process that included requiring donors to certify that their contributions complied with the law. He declined to comment further on the specifics of Zuberi's donations.

As a middleman, Zuberi was deeply flawed.

Zuberi, 49, admitted in a plea agreement that only $97,500 of the $850,000 that he was supposed to deliver to the Obama inaugural committee on Rahbani's behalf actually made it into the committee's hands. The rest, he skimmed for himself.

Rahbani declined to comment through an assistant. Zuberi's attorneys and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles all declined to comment.

Zuberi has also been under scrutiny by federal prosecutors in New York after he donated $900,000 to Trump's inaugural committee and $100,000 to a Republican campaign committee. Those donations occurred around the time Zuberi accompanied Qatar's foreign minister to a meeting at Trump Tower.

Trump's inaugural committee has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the money it received from Zuberi. It says it has cooperated with the federal inquiry.

Rahbani is named in the charging documents in Zuberi's case only as "Person A," but the AP was able to identify him through biographical details in the court filing and by matching the timing and amounts of donations mentioned in the court filing to publicly available campaign finance records.

The criminal case against Zuberi doesn't explain why Rahbani would have wanted to contribute to American political campaigns.

"I'm deeply concerned about foreigners trying to intervene in our elections, and I don't think we're doing enough to try to stop it," FEC chairwoman Ellen Weintraub said. "They don't get a say in who we elect -- or at least they're not supposed to."

