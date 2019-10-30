Fort Smith weighs raising rates for trash collection

FORT SMITH -- The Board of Directors is exploring rate increases for residential and commercial sanitation.

During a study session Tuesday, Sanitation Department Director Kyle Foreman proposed a 36% increase in the residential rate, from the current rate of $13.28 to $18.08, which would include the animal-services contract with Kitties and Kanines, or a 22% increase to $16.29 that would not include that contract.

"Our ordinance is written that we can fund animal services out of sanitation, and I do not mind doing that," Foreman said during the study session. "However, I can't fund it at $13.28. ... So we have an opportunity, in my opinion, to fund this and free up the $600,000 to $700,000, not one time, but again, that's annually. We free up that money from the general fund, and we can do other stuff in the general fund with that money."

Foreman said the residential rate was reduced by 8.8% in 2013, which cost the Sanitation Department roughly $2.5 million over that period of time.

Foreman proposed a 10% increase in the commercial sanitation rate.

"That rate hasn't been touched since the 2007, 2008 time frame," he said.

Foreman said the department's landfill and industrial divisions have received two increases in the past two years and will receive their third and last increase this year.

In a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken dated Oct. 2, Foreman said he had been evaluating the department's daily operations with an eye on the future and that warning signs had popped up indicating that the department may not be properly funded. Among the signs were cutting carts and dumpsters from its budget in order to balance it and purchasing needed equipment using its unobligated fund balance.

"These two items are needed on an annual basis, and if we are having to cut basic items and buy needed equipment from our fund balance, then we have a fundamental problem," Foreman wrote.

The department also is preparing for the construction of two landfill cells, as well as the closure of Phase A area, at the Fort Smith Sanitary Landfill, Foreman said in the memo. That is expected to cost roughly $20 million.

Foreman said a rate adjustment would ensure the department would have adequate funding for all of those capital projects and that the department would not have to borrow money for construction or raise rates higher than necessary.

An adjustment also would address issues related to hiring and retaining qualified personnel, ensure that the department has adequate cash flow to purchase equipment, and provide money for any large, unexpected costs, Foreman said in the memo. A rate adjustment now also would ensure the increase would be as small as possible and remain consistent for at least the next six years, he added.

"The longer we wait, the higher the increase will be," Foreman wrote.

Foreman told city directors Tuesday that the department is projected to have a balance of just $6,329 this year against revenue and expenses.

Foreman also spoke about proposed operational changes. One objective is a competitive starting salary and annual raises based on performance for employees. The department also could utilize a local government test for financial assurance as opposed to paying a bank almost $20,000 a year for financial assurance, which is what it currently does.

Foreman's vision included moving toward offering a service to pick up bulky trees and the use of route optimization software, among others.

"The city has entered into a six-month pilot program with a route optimization company for free," Foreman wrote in the memo. "The value the city is receiving is estimated at $160,000. This will allow us to optimize all of our routes, have real-time feedback from the field, and efficiently operate our hauling divisions. I expect significant operational savings from this pilot."

City Director Robyn Dawson said she doesn't think there is any business in Fort Smith that could operate on funding amounts from 10 years ago and be able to sustain the cost increases that would allow it to remain vital.

"I think that while no one likes rate increases ... everyone really loves their trash being picked up, and they really love that we provide these services," Dawson said.

