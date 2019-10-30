Gunmen hit Iraqi protesters in holy city

BAGHDAD -- Masked gunmen opened fire at Iraqi protesters Tuesday in the Shiite holy city of Karbala, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials said.

The overnight attack came as Iraqis took to the streets for a fifth-straight day after a hiatus in the demonstrations that began earlier this month to protest government corruption, a lack of jobs and municipal services, and other grievances. The earlier demonstrations also saw violence against protesters, and 240 people have been killed since the unrest began.

Amid a clampdown by security forces, it was difficult to piece together what prompted the attack. Witnesses said masked gunmen opened fire on the camp.

Protesters said they did not know if the masked men were riot police, special forces or Iran-linked militias. The protesters said Iraqi soldiers had been stationed around the protest site but withdrew after the attackers began firing tear gas and live ammunition.

Nassif al-Khutabi, the governor of Karbala province, denied that any protesters were killed but said there were some injuries among security forces.

At least 91 people have been killed since anti-government demonstrations resumed Friday, and 149 were killed during the earlier wave of protests this month.

Tuesday's attack happened in Karbala's Education Square, where protesters had set up tents for their sit-in.

One of the demonstrators said they were chanting slogans when an army unit arrived and that they gave the soldiers flowers and had friendly interactions. Then tear gas canisters went spiraling into the square, fired from the streets and alleys behind the soldiers, who then withdrew.

"We saw masked men dressed all in black, and they fired live bullets toward the square," the protester said. "People fell dead and wounded right next to me. We tried to escape, but when we fled into the alleys, we ran into moving checkpoints set up by these forces. They arrested people and searched their phones for video of what had happened."

Another witness said hundreds of protesters were in the encampment when someone opened fire from a passing car. Then, the witness said, masked gunmen in black plainclothes started shooting at the protesters, and the tents caught fire.

Both witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared reprisal. The death toll was confirmed by Iraqi security officials, also speaking anonymously, because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

Amnesty International blamed Iraqi security forces and quoted witnesses as saying the attackers ran down demonstrators with their vehicles. It said several demonstrators were detained and beaten.

"Iraqi forces opened live fire on peaceful protesters and resorted to excessive and often lethal force to disperse them in a reckless and utterly unlawful manner," said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International's Middle East research director.

The anti-government protests in Karbala, Baghdad and cities across southern Iraq have often turned violent, with security forces opening fire and protesters torching government buildings and headquarters of Iran-backed militias.

The demonstrations have occurred in Shiite-majority areas and have been directed at the Shiite-dominated government and Shiite political parties and militias, many of which are supported by neighboring Iran.

Karbala is one of the holiest places in Shiite Islam, where Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, was killed in battle in the year 680, a formative event in the schism between Shiite and Sunni Muslims. Hundreds of thousands of Shiites flock to the city every year to commemorate his martyrdom.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeina Karam, Joseph Krauss and Amir Vahdat of The Associated Press.

