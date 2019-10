High school volleyball state tournament scores

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 6A

at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside def. Rogers 25-21, 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-12

Fayetteville def. Mount St. Mary 25-18, 25-9, 25-8

Cabot def. Van Buren 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

North Little Rock def. Bentonville West 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

CLASS 5A

at Hot Springs Lakeside

Greenwood def. Marion 25-10, 25-13, 25-23

Lake Hamilton def. Jacksonville 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19

Jonesboro def. LR Christian 25-13, 25-14, 25-16

Hot Springs Lakeside def. LR Parkview 25-9, 25-11, 25-15

at OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Benton def. Maumelle 25-5, 25-16, 25-7

Mountain Home def. Russellville 25-22, 25-12, 25-18

Sylvan Hills def. Sheridan 25-19, 25-13, 25-20

Paragould def. Greenbrier 25-20, 28-26, 24-26, 20-25, 15-11

CLASS 4A

at Morrilton

Court 1

Shiloh Christian def. Malvern 25-20, 25-8, 25-6

Batesville def. Joe T. Robinson 25-18, 25-19, 25-15

Mena def. Pea Ridge 19-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16

Brookland def. Pulaski Academy 25-12, 15-11, 25-21

Court 2

Morrilton def. Southside Batesville 25-14, 25-11, 23-25, 24-26, 15-4

Farmington def. Arkadelphia 25-15, 27-25, 25-12

Valley View def. Lonoke 25-4, 25-8, 25-10

Berryville def. Magnolia 25-19, 25-19, 25-13

CLASS 3A

at Paris

Court 1

Waldron def. Perryville 25-15, 26-24, 20-25, 15-25, 16-14

Piggott def. Mayflower 22-25, 25-8, 25-22, 25-23

Episcopal Collegiate def. Newport 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Paris def. Central Arkansas Christian 25-7, 25-13, 25-11

Court 2

Harding Academy def. Mansfield 25-8, 26-28, 25-20, 25-27, 15-8

Fountain Lake def. Green Forest 25-16, 25-12, 25-14

Hoxie def. Clinton 25-18, 25-16, 25-20

Charleston def. Baptist Prep 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22

CLASS 2A

at Yellville-Summitt

Court 1

Cotter def. Decatur 25-16, 25-16, 25-17

St. Joseph def. Ridgefield Christian 25-16, 25-14, 25-13

Hackett def. Midland 25-10, 25-15, 25-10

Conway Christian def. Marianna 25-8, 25-12, 25-7

Court 2

Cutter Morning Star def. Barton 25-7, 25-12, 25-13

Lavaca def. Yellville-Summitt 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Crowley's Ridge def. Quitman 25-17, 25-14, 25-9

Alpena def. Flippin 25-22, 25-19, 25-17

TODAY'S MATCHES

CLASS 6A

at Cabot

Bentonville vs. Fort Smith Northside, 1 p.m.

Conway vs. Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Fort Smith Southside vs. Cabot, 5 p.m.

Springdale Har-Ber vs. North Little Rock, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

at OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Greenwood vs. Lake Hamilton, 1 p.m.

Jonesboro vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 3 p.m.

Benton vs. Mountain Home, 5 p.m.

Sylvan Hills vs. Paragould, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

at Morrilton (All matches on Court 1)

Shiloh Christian vs. Batesville, 1 p.m.

Mena vs. Brookland, 3 p.m.

Morrilton vs. Farmington, 5 p.m.

Valley View vs. Berryville, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

at Paris (All matches on Court 1)

Waldron vs. Piggott, 1 p.m.

Episcopal Collegiate vs. Paris, 3 p.m.

Harding Academy vs. Fountain Lake, 5 p.m.

Hoxie vs. Charleston, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

at Yellville-Summit (All matches on Court 1)

Cotter vs. St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Hackett vs. Conway Christian, 3 p.m.

Cutter Morning Star vs. Lavaca, 5 p.m.

Crowley's Ridge vs. Alpena, 7 p.m.

Sports on 10/30/2019