Impeachment plan aired

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled new procedures for the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, responding to Republican demands for due process by setting out rules for future public hearings delving into whether Trump should be removed from office.

The resolution backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., hands the lead role to the House Intelligence Committee and its chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who would have broad latitude to organize extended questioning of potential public witnesses. Two other committees that have so far participated in the closed investigation into Trump's dealings with Ukraine -- Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform -- would not be permitted to directly participate in the open proceedings under the legislation.

It also sets out for the first time the ability of House Republicans to make their own requests for testimony and documents, though those requests will ultimately be subject to a vote of the Democratic-majority committee -- a practice that matches the minority powers in the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the measure Thursday, according to several Democratic aides who were not authorized to comment publicly. The House Rules Committee will debate and potentially amend the measure at a panel meeting today.

Document House resolution to authorize next phase of impeachment inquiry View

Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said Tuesday that the resolution "outlines the next steps in this inquiry, including establishing the procedure for public-facing hearings conducted by the Intelligence Committee and the process for transferring evidence to the Judiciary Committee once they are completed."

"The president's Republican allies in Congress have tried to hide the president's conduct, but the American people will now see the facts firsthand," he said.

The drafting of the procedures took place among a tight circle of close Pelosi confidants, leaving rank-and-file lawmakers and even some top Democratic leaders in the dark.

Addressing reporters Tuesday morning, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said he had not yet scheduled a vote on the resolution -- contradicting Pelosi, who pledged to hold a vote this week.

Pelosi announced plans to vote on the resolution in a letter to Democratic members Monday.

Besides setting out procedures for public hearings in the Intelligence Committee, the resolution also would authorize that panel and other committees investigating Trump to transfer their investigative materials to the House Judiciary Committee, which is expected to draft articles of impeachment based on the other panel's findings.

The Judiciary Committee also would have the power to hold public hearings of its own under similar procedures to those given to the Intelligence Committee.

Under the resolution, both panels could engage in extended questioning of witnesses in rounds of up to 90 minutes before beginning the traditional five-minute rounds extended to panel members under existing rules. Both lawmakers and staff members would be authorized to question witnesses.

Republicans have raised questions about Trump's right to be personally represented by counsel during the impeachment proceedings, noting that Clinton had lawyers present during Judiciary Committee's consideration of articles in 1998. Two Democratic aides said those rights would be handled similarly to the Clinton impeachment and set out separately in Judiciary Committee rules.

Democratic leaders have been careful not to characterize the measure as authorizing the impeachment inquiry, something they say has been underway already for weeks without a House vote.

A Section on 10/30/2019