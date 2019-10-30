• Jimmy Carter, 95, a lifelong Baptist and the nation's oldest former president, said he feels well enough to teach his Sunday School class this week at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., less than two weeks after he broke his pelvis in a fall at his home, church officials said.

• Salvatore Annello, an Indiana man who raised his 18-month-old granddaughter up to an open window and, police say, accidentally dropped her from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico in July, has been charged with negligent homicide.

• Aquinas Kasbar, 19, of Newport Beach, Calif., who pleaded guilty to stealing a 32-year-old ring-tailed lemur, the oldest in captivity, from the Santa Ana Zoo, was sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution.

• Tracey Eastwick, spokesman for Queensland's state ambulance service, said a 22-year-old British tourist had his foot bitten off and a 28-year-old man suffered leg injuries when a shark attacked as the two snorkeled on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

• Trinity Pittman, 23, of Palmetto, Ga., who told investigators that she hit her 20-month-old son because she was angry that he had soiled his diaper, faces murder and child-cruelty charges after the child died of his injuries at an Atlanta hospital, prosecutors said.

• Kendra Coleman, 43, a district judge in Oklahoma County, Okla., already indicted on four misdemeanor counts of failing to pay state income taxes, now faces a felony count of failing to file a state income tax return in 2017, prosecutors said.

• Mary Gomez, 56, of Jackson, Miss., a traveling nurse based in San Francisco, was cold, thirsty and hungry but in good health after spending three days lost in California's Sequoia National Park, and was rescued when an aircraft pilot spotted the "SOS" she had spelled out with rocks.

• Steven Snell, 29, was convicted of kidnapping and assault, and sentenced to 20 years in prison for forcing an 82-year-old man into the trunk of a car and driving to an ATM in Rehoboth Beach, Del., where Snell forced the man's 81-year-old wife to withdraw cash.

• Tashonty Toney, 32, who was driving 80 mph and drunk when he hit a group of bicyclists after a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade in March, killing two people and injuring seven, was sentenced to 90 years in prison, prosecutors said.

A Section on 10/30/2019