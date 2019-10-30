Johnson wins early-election bid

A pumpkin with the words “Stop Brexit” carved in it sits Tuesday near where people seeking to have Great Britain remain in the European Union protest outside Parliament in London. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1030brexit/

LONDON -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday won his bid for an early election, after the main opposition Labor Party agreed to back an early ballot, setting up a Dec. 12 election.

Parliament will dissolve next week -- and the parties will start their campaigns to stage an election in December for the first time since 1923.

Britain usually maintains a stable government, in power for five years. But after former prime minister Theresa May lost her majority in a 2017 snap election, and after Johnson lost even more seats earlier this year, Parliament was seized by gridlock, especially over how to proceed with exiting the European Union.

The road to polling day opened up when the Labor Party, which had opposed three previous attempts by Johnson to trigger an election, changed its position.

Now that Brexit has been delayed, Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn said his opposition party would vote in favor of an early election because the prospect that Britain could crash out of the EU without a divorce deal had been taken off the table.

"I've said consistently, when no-deal is off the table we will back an election," Corbyn said. "Today, after much denial and much bluster by the prime minister, that deal is officially off the table, so this country can vote for the government that it deserves."

Labor has said it will seek to re-nationalize public utilities and transport, seek a Green New Deal, put workers on corporate boards and work for "the many not the few."

Johnson is planning to campaign against the establishment -- against lawmakers, overreaching jurists and other elites who he says conspired to deny the country its freedom from the European Union.

The Conservative Party under Johnson will run as the 100% for Brexit party, under the banner, "Let's get it done."

"There is only one way to get Brexit done in the face of this unrelenting parliamentary obstructionism, this endless willful fingers crossed 'not me, guv' refusal to deliver on the mandate of the people," Johnson said Tuesday, "and that is to refresh this Parliament."

The new Brexit Party, led by talk show host Nigel Farage, will also argue for Brexit, even if it means leaving the bloc without a deal.

The Liberal Democrats will campaign to stop Brexit and have a second referendum.

The Scottish National Party will push to remain in the European Union and promote Scottish independence.

Corbyn's Labor will argue to negotiate a soft Brexit that keeps the U.K. closely aligned with Europe.

In a bit of pre-election maneuvering, Johnson on Tuesday night readmitted 10 of the 21 lawmakers that he kicked out of the Conservative Party last month, including Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill.

The agreement on an election is a bit of rare, good news for Johnson, who has suffered several defeats since he was selected as the leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister in July.

Lawmakers approved in principle the Brexit deal he negotiated with EU leaders, but then the House of Commons said no to the fast-tracked timetable Johnson wanted in order to get the legislation approved.

On Monday, Johnson was forced to grudgingly accept the European Union's offer to delay Brexit until January, and then he lost his third motion for an early election.

In that vote, he needed the support of two-thirds of lawmakers and fell far short. Tuesday's bill required only a simple majority, though he won easily, 438-20.

Outgoing European Commission President Donald Tusk announced Tuesday that the 27 remaining EU members had formally approved a Brexit extension until the end of January.

"It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time," he urged Britons, adding, "I will keep my fingers crossed for you."

