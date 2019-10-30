Light wintry mix possible in Northwest Arkansas; chilly air expected across state on Halloween

Forecasters expect freezing weather tonight with a chance of light wintry mix in Northwest Arkansas.

Light drizzle and snow is possible for the region between 5 p.m. and midnight, according to the National Weather Service website.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 27 degrees overnight in Fayetteville.

A freeze warning was issued for Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for Benton, Washington, Carroll and Madison counties. A freeze watch was set for Crawford, Sebastian and Franklin counties.

The weather service advised that the temperatures would kill some plants left uncovered outside. Homeowners should wrap, drain or run a steady stream through their outdoor water pipes, according to the site.

A high of 42 degrees is expected Thursday in Fayetteville along with temperatures in the high 30s for trick-or-treating Thursday evening.

Thursday night temperatures may drop as low as 25 degrees, according to the site.

In Little Rock, a low of 40 and rain is expected on Wednesday night. It's expected to be clear but colder on Thursday, with a forecast high of 46 for the day.