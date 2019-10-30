NLR woman held on assault charge

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Monday after police say she "created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury" when she threatened a man with a knife, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police arrested Jacquelyn Evans, 50, who faces a charge of felony aggravated assault after a man reported the threat, the report said. She was arrested near 4703 Pike Ave., the report said.

Evans was in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond, according to the jail's roster.

