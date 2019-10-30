Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Bengals bench Dalton

The winless Cincinnati Bengals benched QB Andy Dalton heading into their bye week, ending his nine-season run as starter so they can start developing rookie Ryan Finley as his potential long-term replacement. The move came two days after a 24-10 loss to the Los AngelesRams in London left Cincinnati 0-8 for the first time in 11 years. It's the first significant roster change under first-year Coach Zac Taylor. Dalton led the Bengals to five consecutive playoff appearances from 2011-2015 but couldn't get that elusive postseason victory. He has one more year left on his contract, and owner Mike Brown said before the start of the season that how well he performed would determine his future. Finley, a fourth-round pick, confirmed he'll start against the Ravens in Week 10.

Rams deal CB Talib

The Los Angeles Rams traded cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick in 2020 to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday for an undisclosed future draft choice. Talib, 33, is on injured reserve with a rib injury, and the 12-year veteran defensive back might not play again this season. Talib played in eight regular-season games last year and five more this year, making just one interception and struggling with injuries in both of his seasons with the Rams. But he returned last year to start all three playoff games for Los Angeles, including the Super Bowl. Talib will be an unrestricted free agent this winter after playing out the six-year, $57 million deal he signed with the Denver Broncos, with whom he won the Super Bowl four seasons ago. The winless Dolphins could use secondary help, but Talib isn't eligible to return until Week 15. Miami's 2018 Pro Bowl cornerback, Xavien Howard, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury that bothered him in recent weeks.

Williams reports to Redskins

Trent Williams is back with the Washington Redskins after not being traded. Washington's starting left tackle reported Tuesday, ending his lengthy holdout. Williams had not reported all season because of a dispute with the team over the handling of a medical situation. The Redskins did not deal the 31-year-old before the NFL trade deadline, which prompted Williams' return. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection needed to be eligible to play at least six regular-season games to accrue a year of his contract and not have it tolled. Because Williams can be kept off the 53-man roster for up to three weeks after reporting, this week became something of a deadline. It's unclear when the team will activate Williams. President Bruce Allen said as recently as Oct. 7 after firing coach Jay Gruden that the team would not trade Williams. Allen said at the time Williams "is not here, and really there has been no dialogue with any other team."

Pats switch out kickers

The New England Patriots released kicker Mike Nugent on Tuesday. A person familiar with the deal said the Patriots have signed veteran kicker Nick Folk to replace Nugent. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Patriots hadn't announced the move. Folk has made 80.3% of his field-goal attempts over an 11-year NFL career. He played three seasons with Dallas, seven with the New York Jets and kicked in four games with Tampa Bay in 2017, his last stop in the NFL before joining the Patriots. Folk, who turns 35 on Tuesday, last kicked in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, where he booted a league-record 55-yard field goal in March for the Arizona Hotshots. For Nugent, it ends a rough four-game stretch for the 37-year-old veteran who was signed after longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski went on injured reserve Oct. 3. Nugent was just 5 of 8 on field-goal attempts and also missed an extra point. Two of his missed field goals came in New England's victory over Cleveland on Sunday. He had a 29-yard attempt blocked and missed another from 34 yards.

TENNIS

Sub upsets No. 1 Barty

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was upset by late substitute Kiki Bertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the WTA Finals on Tuesday in Shenzhen, China. Bertens arrived at the elite tournament as an alternate, and has suddenly jumped into title contention with the other seven players in the draw. She took the place of Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the finals Tuesday with a right shoulder injury ahead of her second round-robin match. The second singles match of the day went in Belinda Bencic's favor when she outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-3, 1-6, 6-4. The Bencic win means all four players in the Red Group are still in contention for semifinals action. The standings have Bencic and Barty at 1-1, Kvitova at 0-2, and Bertens at 1-0 going into the last round-robin matches. On Thursday, Barty will play Kvitova, and Bertens will meet Bencic.

BASKETBALL

Young hurts ankle

Atlanta's Trae Young left the Hawks' game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night after enduring an ankle injury in the second quarter. The reigning Eastern Conference player of the week said he's likely to have an MRI exam in Atlanta today, but the initial diagnosis is only a sprain and no other serious issues. Young was hurt on a drive about two minutes into the second quarter. He went into the air and landed on the foot of Miami's Justise Winslow, twisting his ankle awkwardly. Young was helped to his feet, initially unable to put much weight on that leg, and went to the Hawks' locker room for further evaluation. The Hawks quickly diagnosed the sprain and said Young would not return to the game. Young entered Tuesday averaging 34 points through Atlanta's first three games.

Sexton's option picked up

The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised guard Collin Sexton's third-year contract option. Sexton just started his second season with Cleveland, but after his strong rookie year the Cavs are convinced he's a major part of their future and decided to exercise the option. The No. 8 overall pick in 2018 will make $4.9 million in 2020-21. The team has another option on Sexton for the 2021-22 season. The former Alabama standout got off to a slow start last season, but came on strong and averaged 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 82 games. Sexton is averaging 17.3 points in three games this season for the Cavs. The Cavs are pairing Sexton in the backcourt with Darius Garland, the No. 5 overall pick this year.

Photo by FR170752 AP

In this July 30, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib is shown during NFL football training camp in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Photo by BOWLL

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) is seen prior to a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville,Fla. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Photo by MESSA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Nick Folk (2) smiles after converting a last-second field goal against the New York Giants Oct. 1, 2017 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa won 25 - 23. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Photo by AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) directs his teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Sports on 10/30/2019