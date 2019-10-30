Firefighters work Tuesday near a home that was struck by an airplane Tuesday in Woodbridge, N.J.

Plane's fiery crash into house kills pilot

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- A small plane crashed and exploded in a residential neighborhood in the New Jersey suburbs of New York City Tuesday morning, setting two houses on fire and killing the pilot.

White smoke still rose in the afternoon from the house in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township where a twin-engine Cessna 414 went down -- just several hundred yards from Claremont Avenue Elementary School -- at 11 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. The dead pilot, a man, has not been identified, officials said.

No one was in that home, but flames spread to another house, where a woman escaped injury, Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said. He does not believe anyone on the ground was injured.

Jerry Bartolino, a retired teacher, was at home three houses away when the plane went down.

After hearing a thundering crash, Bartolino said he heard someone screaming, "Oh, my God," and ran outside to see flames shooting up from the house.

The flight had left Leesburg, Va., with only the pilot aboard, authorities said. It had been headed to Linden Airport, about 4 miles from the crash site.

The wreckage remained lodged in the basement of the house the plane hit, authorities said.

Clemency bid denied for convicted SEAL

SAN DIEGO -- The Navy on Tuesday denied a request for clemency and upheld a military jury's sentence that will reduce the rank of a decorated Navy SEAL convicted of posing with a dead Islamic State captive in Iraq in 2017.

Naval operations chief, Adm. Mike Gilday, made the decision after carefully reviewing the trial transcripts and the clemency request by the lawyers of Edward Gallagher, Cmdr. Nate Christensen, spokesman for Gilday, said in a statement.

Gallagher's lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, said they are disappointed in the ruling that will cost Gallagher up to $200,000 in retirement funds because of his loss of rank from a chief petty officer to a 1st class petty officer.

A military jury acquitted Gallagher this summer of murder in the killing of the wounded captive, attempted murder in the shootings of unarmed Iraqi civilians and other charges during his deployment to Mosul.

After being convicted of a single count of posing with a casualty, Gallagher was given the maximum sentence of four months of confinement and ordered to forfeit $2,697 for four months for the offense. But he served no jail time and was required to pay the forfeiture for only two months because he spent nearly nine months in pretrial custody.

The case was championed by President Donald Trump, who had intervened to free Gallagher from the brig and congratulated him in a tweet after he was acquitted of murder.

Missouri flags excess $1.4M for school

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State Auditor Nicole Galloway said a closed St. Louis charter school was overpaid $1.4 million after officials falsified attendance records.

Galloway's office announced Tuesday an audit of St. Louis College Prep Charter School also found officials used school credit cards to buy such things as gift cards, alcohol and hotel stays.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education notified Galloway's office of financial impropriety at the school. Auditors found attendance data was "significantly overstated" for at least three school years, causing $1.4 million in excess funding.

St. Louis College Prep Charter School taught grades six to 12 for the 2018-2019 year. It surrendered its charter earlier this year after losing its sponsorship from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

The audit has been referred to the Missouri attorney general's office.

Georgia set to cut 300,000 nonvoters

ATLANTA -- Georgia election officials have begun the process of removing from state voter rolls the names of more than 300,000 people who haven't participated in elections for several years.

Unlike past cancellations, voters will receive a notice before being removed under a new state law, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Georgia elections director Chris Harvey, who called the effort part of list maintenance to avoid fraud, said notifications will be mailed to the last known addresses of inactive voters in early November. Voters will have 30 days to respond or their registrations will be canceled.

Opponents say the cancellations risk disenfranchising voters who haven't cast ballots in recent elections but might do so in the 2020 presidential election.

The mass cancellation effort comes nearly a year after voting rights became a major issue in the governor's race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, who won by 1.4 percentage points.

Georgia has removed more than 1.4 million people from voting rolls since 2012.

