Protests force out Lebanese prime minister

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's prime minister resigned Tuesday, bowing to one of the central demands of anti-government demonstrators shortly after baton-wielding Hezbollah supporters rampaged through the main protest camp in Beirut, torching tents, smashing plastic chairs and chasing away protesters.

The demonstrators later returned to the camp in time to hear the news that Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he was stepping down after hitting a "dead end" in trying to resolve the crisis, which has paralyzed the country for nearly two weeks.

The Hezbollah rampage marked a violent turning point in Lebanon's protests, which have called for the resignation of the government and the overthrow of the political class that has dominated the country since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Hariri had reluctantly worked with those factions as part of a national unity government that had failed to address an increasingly severe economic and fiscal crisis.

CIA-kidnapping accomplice flees Italy

MILAN -- The only American to serve a sentence in the CIA-organized kidnap of a Muslim cleric in Italy has skipped the country, her lawyer confirmed Tuesday.

A lawyer for Sabrina de Sousa confirmed that she had left Italy with some months remaining in her three-year community service sentence for her role in the 2003 kidnapping of the cleric, known as Abu Omar, from a Milan street as part of the CIA's extraordinary renditions program.

De Sousa has denied any wrongdoing in the kidnapping. She was arrested after setting foot in Europe, and Italy reduced her seven-year sentence to three.

De Sousa told the Milan daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday that she returned to the United States because she feared for her safety, citing Italy visits by U.S. intelligence officials investigating events leading to the Russia inquiry.

De Sousa's Italian lawyer Andrea Saccucci said she would expect to face additional sanctions for leaving in the middle of her community service.

Both sides withdraw weapons in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian officials and Russia-backed separatists both announced Tuesday that they have begun pulling back weapons in Ukraine's war-torn east, a step they hope unblocks a stalled peace process.

The reports follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to the area, where he confronted armed veterans who came there to try to hamper the weapons pullback.

Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told Ukrainian media that the much-anticipated disengagement between government troops and separatists kicked off earlier in the day.

The heavy weapons disengagement in eastern Ukraine, which was delayed for weeks, is seen as the final hurdle before the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany can get together to discuss a peace settlement for the conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.

Earthquake kills 6 people in Philippines

DAVAO, Philippines -- A powerful earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Tuesday, triggering landslides and loosening boulders that killed six people and injured more than 100 others in a region already damaged by a strong quake two weeks earlier, officials said.

The magnitude 6.6 earthquake was caused by the movement of a fault about 4.3 miles deep about 16 miles east of Tulunan in Cotabato province, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology said.

Tulunan Mayor Reuel Limbungan said about 90% of the houses in three rural villages were damaged by the intense ground movement.

Among the dead were a father and his child who were hit by boulders that rolled down a mountain onto their small farm in the hard-hit North Cotabato province. Another child was injured, provincial disaster response officer Mercedita Foronda said. She said more than 100 villagers received injuries, mostly minor, in the province.

Two others died in a landslide and falling debris in the Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur province. A pregnant woman was killed by a falling tree in Tulunan and a 66-year-old man died from head injuries after apparently being hit by heavy debris in South Cotabato province's capital, Koronadal, where 30 other people were injured as they dashed out of their homes, offices and shopping malls, police and other officials said.

