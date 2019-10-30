Roland man guilty of seeking sex with girl, 13

A 57-year-old Roland man was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury in Little Rock of trying to arrange a sexual tryst with a 13-year-old girl through online communications with her mother's boyfriend in 2017.

The jury convicted Patrick Karl Tate of a single count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, which is punishable by 10 years to life in prison and a potential fine of up to $250,000. A sentencing date hasn't been set.

According to U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland, Tate posted an ad seeking "mother/daughter" in the Casual Encounters section of Craigslist, which is known for sex solicitations.

An undercover investigator with the Faulkner County sheriff's office saw the ad in April of 2017 and responded, as the ad directed, through the online messaging service Kik.

The undercover officer, posing as an adult male with access to his girlfriend's daughter, exchanged messages with Tate for a week, making plans to meet so that Tate, who used the screen name karlpatrick69, could have sex with the child. The meeting was scheduled for April 16, 2017, Easter Sunday, in Greenbrier.

When Tate arrived at the agreed-upon location, he was met by sheriff's office investigators who arrested him. Hiland said the officer who talked to Tate online had told him to have three condoms with him, and the investigators who searched him found him in possession of three condoms.

Tate gave a statement admitting that he had posted the ad and had intended to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

"Fortunately, instead of an actual child, he was met by the full weight and force of law enforcement," Hiland said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

"This investigation shows that we will not tolerate those who would prey upon the most vulnerable among us -- our children."

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jordan Crews and Allison Bragg.

U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr., who presided over the trial, is expected to set a sentencing date in about three months, after a presentence investigation has been conducted by the U.S. Probation Office.

Metro on 10/30/2019