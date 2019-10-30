State draft plots course for LRSD

The state Education secretary released a draft memo on the Little Rock School District on Tuesday that lays out a framework for creation of community schools and outlines the conditions under which the district will be returned to local control.

Secretary Johnny Key said in a prepared statement that the goal of the draft memo is "to provide certainty for the district and the community" and to "serve as a starting point" for the state Board of Education's "ongoing discussion of the next steps for releasing the Little Rock School District to local control."

Community schools would be identified by a committee made up of representatives from the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Little Rock School District and the office of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., according to the draft.

The document defines a community school as "a public school that is the hub of its neighborhood, uniting facilities, educators, and community partners to provide all students with top-quality academics, enrichment, health and social services, and opportunities to succeed in school and in life."

Each community school would be represented by a Community School Partnership Alliance consisting of community members, school staff members, and parents, as well as one representative each from the Community Advisory Board -- which was put in place to replace the School Board that was disbanded in 2015 -- the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the city of Little Rock.

In a written statement Tuesday night, Scott said the city's role in the partnership is only to create the model for community schools. The model will be informed by input from the community at public forums, he said. The community schools will be the primary responsibility of a chief education officer who Scott plans to hire by year's end.

Community schools were part of a proposal that Scott announced on Oct. 7 and presented to the state Education Board on Oct. 10, which he said in an interview Tuesday "averted a crisis." Board member Chad Pekron spoke favorably of the idea, and the board ultimately approved a motion that he made to create a memorandum of understanding that would lay out the state's rights and obligations to the district.

The 23,000-student Little Rock district, currently classified by the state as a district in "Level 5 -- in need of intensive support," has been under state control and without an elected school board since January 2015. That's because six of its then-48 schools had chronically low achievement on state tests. While under state control, some of those original schools classified as failing have improved, but the number of schools considered failing has increased to eight.

The draft of the "Memorandum of Understanding" says the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education will work with the school district to establish new criteria for exiting Level 5 -- Intensive Support, and to provide quarterly reports to the state Board of Education regarding the district's progress.

During this time, according to the draft, "there will be no recognition of a sole bargaining agent for LRSD teachers."

Also, as long as the district receives Level 5 -- Intensive Support, "the State Board may approve that the exit criteria has been met and remove the district from Level 5 -- Intensive Support and place the district in Level 4 -- Directed Support for one (1) year with monitoring by the Division and quarterly reporting to the State Board," potentially leaving the Little Rock district under partial state control into 2021.

Measuring the success of the school district in meeting the conditions to emerge from Level 5 -- Intensive Support, according to the draft memo, in addition to the Every Student Succeeds Act School Index and the letter grade, would include, "but not be limited to" consideration of student enrollment, workforce stability, teacher and student attendance, growth and proficiency data, and qualitative analysis and evaluation of the community school model.

The draft memo calls for the transition to a local school board, consisting of nine members elected from nine zones, in November 2020. The board would assume the duties and responsibilities of the Community Advisory Board "as outlined in the" draft memo.

Anika Whitfield, a community activist who has led protests against the state's takeover, said putting together the initial draft of the memorandum of understanding fails to include the most important participants -- parents, educators and students.

"They've indicated that they want to have these partners with other people to include the community, but there's no effort to invite the community to help create the draft in the first place," Whitfield said. "It's very disingenuous."

When asked about the role of local groups such as OneLRSD and Grassroots Arkansas in the transition to local control, Scott said Tuesday night that community input would guide his decision-making, though he didn't say how specifically.

"I'll listen to all groups and everyone will have a voice at the table," the mayor said in an interview.

Whitfield said she believes the provision to deny recognition of a sole bargaining agent for teachers in the district is a direct slap in the face to the Little Rock Education Association, which has represented teachers in collective bargaining talks with the district, but which the state and district will no longer recognize after Thursday by order of the state Board of Education.

"Part of this is a dig to see how far they can push, when will people rise up and resist them in a stronger way," she said. "I think they are probably the biggest bullies in the state right now. It's disheartening to know that these people are supposed to be the adults representing excellence in education, but they really represent failure in education."

Whitfield said she believes the current maneuvering on the part of the state has a specific goal in mind.

"The state is absolutely trying to do what has happened in New Orleans," she said. "That is to piece by piece remove schools from the Little Rock School District that are currently public schools and replace them with ... charter schools. They would like nothing more than to see an all-charter school district."

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore and Little Rock Education Association President Teresa Knapp Gordon did not return messages seeking comment.

Public input about the memorandum may be submitted by email to ade.lrsdfeedback@arkansas.gov.

