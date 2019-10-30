State reports season's first flu death

Arkansas has recorded its first flu death of this season, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The death was of a person age 45-64 and was reported to the department Friday, a department spokesman said.

Joel Tumilson, a consultant in the department's outbreak response section, said the overall level of transmission in the state is "really not too bad so far," although it's too early to say how this season will compare to previous ones. To avoid getting the virus, people should get the flu shot, practice good hand-washing and coughing hygiene and avoid going to work if they feel sick, he said.

Based on doctor's office visits from people with flu-like symptoms, the department reported that the level of activity in the state during the past week was "minimal."

The flu season is generally from October through May. During the previous season, when a total of 120 people died, the first death was reported Oct. 17, 2018.

Metro on 10/30/2019