WOMEN'S SOCCER

Red Wolves blank Trojans

Sarah Sodoma scored in the 58th minute to give Arkansas State University a 1-0 victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Tuesday in Jonesboro.

With the victory, the Red Wolves (9-5-3, 5-2-3 Sun Belt Conference) clinched the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, which begins Nov. 6 in Foley, Ala. The Red Wolves will meet No. 6 Texas State at 10 a.m. UALR (5-8-6, 2-4-4) did not qualify for the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Red Wolves outshot the Trojans 13-5. Megan McClure made three saves while recording the shutout for Arkansas State. Julia Curatolo made three saves for the Trojans.

OBU goalie wins GAC award

Ouachita Baptist University goalkeeper Carmen Scott was named defender of the week by the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

Scott helped the Tigers pick up a pair of league victories that moved them into a tie for second place. The Ouachita defense allowed eight shots in a 2-0 victory against Southern Nazarene, its fifth shutout of the season. She played 91 minutes as the Tigers rallied from a two-goal deficit in a 4-3 overtime win against Oklahoma Baptist.

Williams Baptist loses home finale

Williams Baptist College lost 4-1 to Missouri Baptist on Tuesday in Walnut Ridge.

Maryn Jones scored for Williams Baptist (4-11-1, 2-8-1 American Midwest Conference) in the 32nd minute after Missouri Baptist (8-8-1, 7-3-1) scored three times in the first 25 minutes.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UCA finishes sixth in Hot Springs Village

The University of Central Arkansas closed with a 298 and finished with a 54-hole total of 893 to finish sixth at the Little Rock Golf Classic at Diamante Country Club in Hot Springs Village. Elin Kumlin finished tied for 15th with a 221 after a closing-round 73.

Western Kentucky with with an 876 while Bradley was second with an 881.

Arkansas State finished tied for seventh with an 894. Arkansas Tech University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished tied for 11th with a 905.

Individually, Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech finished tied for seventh with a 216. Olivia Schmidt of Arkansas State and Camila Moreno of Central Arkansas, who competed as an individual, finished tied for 10th with a 218. Madison Smith of the Red Wolves finished tied for 15th with a 221. Sydney Scarba of UALR finished tied for 19th with Gracen Blount of UCA at 223.

Arkansas stays in second in the Bahamas

The University of Arkansas shot a 289 in the second round of the White Sands Invitational in Paradise Island, Bahamas, and remains in second place.

The Razorbacks have a 36-hole total of 572. Texas leads the tournament with a 554. Oklahoma is in third place with a 580.

Individually, Arkansas freshman Ela Anacona shot a 73 and has a two-day total of 142, good for seventh place. Brooke Matthews and Kajal Mistry are tied for 16th. Matthews shot a 69 on Tuesday while Mistry shot a 74.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Williams Baptist blows out Ecclessia

Taylor Freeman scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting, and Tasia Ballard scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Williams Baptist College to a 101-29 victory over Ecclessia on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams in Walnut Ridge.

In addition, Khiandra Perry and Kelsey Abney scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, coming off the bench.

MEN'S SOCCER

Williams Baptist edges Missouri Baptist

Stefano Silva and Gonzalo Gallego scored for Williams Baptist College in the 17th and 19th minutes, respectively, in a 2-1 victory over Missouri Baptist on Tuesday in Walnut Ridge.

Williams Baptist (10-2-4, 6-1-3 American Midwest Conference) had 11 shots on goal while Missouri Baptist (10-5-2, 5-4-1) had nine shots on goal.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 10/30/2019