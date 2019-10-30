UNDER THE RADAR: Joe T. Robinson’s Chandler Mcintosh

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Joe T. Robinson’s Chandler Mcintosh.

Class: 2020

Size: 6-2, 225

40-Yard dash: 4.7 seconds

Stats: 109 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble in eight games

Offers: UT-Martin and Austin Peay

Defensive coordinator Brian Maupin:

“Great kid, great family. He leads the state in tackles now. He’s a kid that finds his way to the ball. Extremely physical. Wants to be coached. He has a rare nose for the ball. He’s not the fastest kids on the field, but he’s always going to be just kinda in the right spot. He has a real nose for the ball. Plays just seem to gravitate towards him and that’s always been the mark of a great linebacker. You can’t always explain it but the play always seems to be around him.”

“He’s a great leader. He does his own little private workout every night and sends me a text when he’s done just for accountability. He said coach ‘if I don’t text you. I’m running a mile the next day everyday.’ He’ll text me about 8:45- 9 o’clock at night. That’s just the kind of kid he is.”