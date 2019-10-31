3 people die in separate state crashes

At least three people have died in separate accidents since Saturday in Arkansas.

A 25-year-old Arkansas man died Tuesday after his pickup crossed the centerline and hit a truck, authorities said.

Austin Eddings of Harrison was driving a Ford F-150 west on U.S. 62 around 1:30 a.m. near Crawford in Boone County when the pickup crossed the centerline in a curve, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police crash summary.

The F-150 struck an eastbound GMC truck, authorities said. Eddings suffered fatal injuries.

Police said it was cloudy and raining at the time of the crash.

A 63-year-old Arkansas woman suffered fatal injuries when her car ran off a state highway Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Austin resident Terry Shaw was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier west on Arkansas 319 when the car ran off the highway and hit a ditch near Morrison Road in Lonoke County shortly after 5 p.m., according to a state police report.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the car to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were clear and dry, authorities said.

A 16-year-old died Saturday morning in Lockesburg after a car he was riding in struck a tree, state police said.

The teenager was a passenger in a Chevy Tahoe traveling north on Provo Road just before 8 a.m., according to a state police preliminary crash summary. The car left the road, overturned and struck a tree.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Tahoe's driver was taken to Howard Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. It was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash, according to the summary.

