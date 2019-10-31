3 years sentence in police car crash

A 35-year-old Georgia woman who rammed a Little Rock police car and almost ran over a police officer while trying to escape arrest for theft and check forgery has accepted a three-year prison sentence in an arrangement that requires her to pay $10,074 in restitution or face more prison time.

Sentencing papers filed Tuesday by deputy prosecutor Sharon Strong show that Stephanie Lynn Tighe of Atlanta pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving, identity fraud, criminal mischief, fleeing and two counts of forgery before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims in exchange for the three-year term. The felony charges together carry a maximum of 46 years in prison.

Under the plea agreement negotiated by public defender Maryann Furrer, Tighe will further serve a seven-year suspended sentence conditioned on her paying restitution at $120 per month once she's released from prison. Of that money, $4,224 is for the damage to the police car while the remaining $5,850 goes to the bank victim in the case, Bank of Little Rock.

Court filings show that Tighe had hit up four bank branches over the space of two hours April 2 by the time police caught up to her at the fifth branch, 200 N. State St., where she drove off when officer Scott Dettmer tried to approach her.

During the resulting pursuit, Tighe, driving an SUV with stolen license plates, led officers on a chase that reached speeds topping 100 mph on Cantrell Road and drove into oncoming traffic lanes. The pursuit ended on Greenbrier Road where Tighe rammed the right front passenger side of officer Braylon Mays' patrol car. Mays had to jump out of her way to avoid being hit. The impact flipped Tighe's vehicle on its side.

None of the money she had taken from the bank was in the crashed car, and Tighe told investigators that she had already given it all to two people from Florida.

She said that unnamed pair had given her the driver's license and bank debit card of Lori Graham, 59, of North Little Rock so Tighe could pass herself off as the older woman whose credit cards, ID and other items had been stolen during a vehicle break-in at her home.

The checks Tighe forged all belonged to Rachel Huie, 28, of Clinton and had been stolen from Huie's car in Conway.

According to the police timeline, Tighe cashed her first check, for $1,850, at 11:58 a.m. at the bank at 5120 Kavanaugh Blvd. About 30 minutes later, she tried to pass a $2,859 check at the 1717 Merrill Drive branch but the teller was suspicious, confirmed the check had been stolen and Tighe left.

About 1:05 p.m., Tighe withdrew $2,000 from Graham's savings account from the 1201 Rahling Road branch and then went to the 15901 Cantrell Road bank, where she withdrew another $2,000.

It was at her next stop, at 1:36 p.m. at the North State Street location, where Tighe tried to withdraw another $2,000 from Graham's savings that law enforcement officers finally caught up with her. By then, Graham had learned what was going on and notified police.

Court records show that Tighe was arrested about four minutes later after the police chase. She has been jailed ever since.

Recorded jailhouse phone calls obtained by detectives show that two days after her arrest Tighe told an unnamed person that, "I ran from the police" and "I rammed the car, I guess. I was not trying to go to jail" On a later call, she told someone, "I've been doing bank s***."

Metro on 10/31/2019