Police: 69-year-old man pushed down, robbed outside McDonald's in Little Rock

A Little Rock man was robbed and shoved to the ground Wednesday night outside a local McDonald’s, according to a police report.

The victim, 69, told police he was walking outside to his car around 9 p.m. at the location at 8011 Geyer Springs Road when an assailant wearing a black hoodie grabbed and turned him around.

The hooded robber then grabbed the victim's wallet and pushed him to the ground, according to the report. The victim suffered cuts on his left hand and right elbow.

He said the robber then ran off south with two other people.

Officers searched the area and did not make any arrests. A McDonald’s employee told police surveillance video would be available later.