Arkansas hunter attacked by deer didn't die solely from injuries, authorities say

A deer is shown in this Oct. 15, 2010 file photo in Pepper Pike, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

An Arkansas man attacked by a deer he had shot did not die solely from those injuries, authorities said Thursday.

An autopsy determined Thomas Alexander, 66, of Yellville, died due to prior medical conditions complicated by the attack, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish commission.

Alexander was hunting Oct. 22 near Yellville when he shot a buck, according to the commission. He went to collect the deer, and it attacked.

He suffered several puncture wounds. A cousin found Alexander alive but injured near the hunting area, the commission said, and he later died.

Attacks on hunters by injured deer don’t happen often, commission spokesman Keith Stephens said, but a hunter in Ashley County did survive one a few years ago.

"It's not unprecedented," Stephens said. "It's still unusual."

The commission recommends hunters wait a while after they shoot a deer before they collect it, to ensure it dies. Stephens said there isn’t a set amount of time to wait, but he said to watch a deer’s chest to see if it is breathing.

Stephens added the biggest safety concern is the animal's hooves, so hunters should approach from behind when checking on a deer.