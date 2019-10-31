Northeast Arkansas teacher charged with sexual assault of former student

A Jonesboro School District teacher was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault in an alleged relationship with a former student.

Brandon Turner, 25, faces one count of second-degree sexual assault.

According to the affidavit for Turner’s arrest, he began a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old four days after the end of the 2017-2018 school year at Westside School District.

She had been in two of his classes when he taught at Westside that year. Turner started teaching in Jonesboro in the 2018-2019 school year, according to police.

In addition to sexual contact in the state, police said Turner also took the minor outside of Arkansas and engaged in sexual contact there as well.

The sexual relationship between the two continued until this month, the affidavit states.

The former student, now a legal adult, spoke to police and confirmed the dates of their sexual relationship and the trips out of state, according to the affidavit.

Turner also confirmed the sexual relationship but stated that “he thought it was permissible under the circumstances occurring at that time,” according to the affidavit.

Jonesboro schools Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said Turner will not return to the classroom until authorities conclude their investigation.

“We are aware that the arrest is not related to any incident occurring at the school nor is it for an offense that put any school district students or staff in danger,” Wilbanks said in a statement. “The safety of individuals on our campuses and the integrity of the educational processes have not been compromised.”

The age of consent in Arkansas is 16, but state law prohibits sexual contact with any minor by “an employee in the minor's school or school district” or “a person in a position of trust or authority over the minor.” The law prohibits the accused from asserting as a defense that the minor consented.

The same statute prohibits “a teacher, principal, athletic coach, or counselor in a public or private school in a grade kindergarten through twelve (K-12), in a position of trust or authority, and uses his or her position of trust or authority over the victim to engage in sexual contact” with a student under 21 in public or private school.