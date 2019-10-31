Benton too much for Mountain Home

HOT SPRINGS -- Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach won four junior high conference volleyball championships, and after her team's thrilling comeback against Mountain Home on Wednesday, she may get a chance to play for a state title.

The Lady Panthers battled back from a late four-point deficit in the fourth set to eventually beat the Lady Bombers 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 27-25 in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament at Bank OZK Arena.

"Our motto all year has been commit to grit," Shoppach said. "I've coached these kids since they were in the eighth grade, off and on. So I know they don't give up.

"I've seen them get behind 24-17 and still win, but the fact that we got so far ahead in that last set kind of scared me."

Big plays throughout by senior Riley Hathcote and sophomores Laci Bohannon and Mali Clifton helped ease any fears Shoppach may have had for Benton (31-3-1), which advanced to face Paragould in today's 3 p.m. semifinals. The other semifinal will pit defending champion Jonesboro against Greenwood in a rematch of last season's championship game.

The Lady Panthers had to fight and claw its way out of a huge hole Wednesday to even put itself in position to possibly play for a title.

Benton led from start to finish to win the first set before Mountain Home (17-7-2) returned the favor in the second. The Lady Bombers never trailed and used back-to-back kills from Kylee Sabella and Charlie Pierce during a 7-2 run to help turn a slim 13-12 lead into a 20-13 cushion.

There were 12 ties in the third set, the final one occurring after Clifton's smash at the net knotted the match at 23-23. But consecutive errors by Mountain Home allowed Benton to escape.

"Those types of things cost us all match," Mountain Home Coach Jill Daves said. "We beat ourselves by not doing the things that we were supposed to do. We were in the net, missing serves, ball hitting the ground when we didn't hustle, hesitating ... those types of things hurt us."

Those mistakes continued to plague the Lady Bombers in the early stages of the fourth. Mountain Home led 3-2 after a Benton shot sailed wide, but an errant serve, followed by consecutive points from Bohannon and Hathcote, sparked a 10-1 rally by Benton. The Lady Panthers eventually pushed their lead to 16-7 after another point from Hathcote, but Mountain Home wouldn't go away.

The Lady Bombers scored 11 consecutive points, with Pierce punctuating the run by dropping a point between a pair of Benton defenders.

"They wanted it and showed a lot of heart by fighting back," Daves said. "All year we've done a good job of fighting until the end and they did that at that moment to get back in it."

Mountain Home led 24-20 and was a point away from winning the set, but Clifton's kill started a string of four points in a row for Benton and her blast inside eventually closed things out.

"I saw some frustration, but we found a way to get a couple of points to get going," Shoppach said. "Then we were able to finish it off."

Sports on 10/31/2019