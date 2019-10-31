Benton topples nemesis

Since joining the 6A-West Conference in 2016, Benton's main nemesis has been Greenwood.

Greenwood had defeated Benton in three consecutive conference matchups from 2016-18, and routed the Panthers 45-14 in last year's Class 6A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Benton senior running back D'Anthony Harper is this week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps player of the week. Harper rushed for 125 yards and 4 touchdowns on 30 carries in the Panthers' 45-38 victory over then-Class 6A No. 1 Greenwood on Friday in Benton. He had two touchdown runs of 1 yard, and scored from 9 and 16 yards out. His 1-yard run with 2:09 remaining gave Benton a 45-38 lead.

On Friday, Benton finally solved Greenwood, earning a 45-38 victory over the Bulldogs.

The Panthers (5-3, 5-0 6A-West) outgained the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1) 464-381, and senior running back D'Anthony Harper rushed for 125 yards and 4 touchdowns on 30 carries.

Junior quarterback Garrett Brown's 14-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Gavin Wells gave Benton a 24-17 lead with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter. Benton didn't trail again, as senior defensive back Cade Clark intercepted Greenwood's Jace Presley with 13 seconds left to seal the Panthers' victory and end Greenwood's 35-game conference winning streak.

Benton Coach Brad Harris said the Panthers had the right mentality to play Greenwood this time around.

"Greenwood plays with relentless effort," Harris said. "We finally matched that for four quarters. Last year, we did not do that either time we played them. We had a lull in each game.

"They bought in and thought they had a chance this year."

Harris, who arrived in Benton in 2014 as a defensive coordinator for now-athletic director Scott Neathery and became head coach in 2016, said the victory was important for the program.

"We feel like this ranks up there with the biggest wins in program history," Harris said. "It ranks up there with the 2014 [6A-East] conference championship win against Pine Bluff. They bought in. They performed."

Benton's road to a 6A-West Conference No. 1 seed is still a tough one, even after beating Greenwood.

The Panthers travel to Lake Hamilton (8-0, 5-0) on Friday, then host Sheridan (5-3, 3-2) on Nov. 8.

"It's an opportunity to play for a conference championship," Harris said. "A lot to play for this week. It's an exciting time to finish out the season. It doesn't get any easier."

PRESCOTT

Conference decider

Prescott Coach Tommy Poole hasn't had to fire up his team about this week's game.

"Our kids know what's at stake," Poole said. "They know who they're playing."

The Curley Wolves (6-2, 5-0) host Camden Harmony Grove (7-1, 5-0) in a 5-3A Conference showdown Friday at Cummins Stadium. The winner between the No. 2 (Prescott) and No. 3 (Camden Harmony Grove) teams in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Class 3A Super Six will earn at least a share of the conference championship.

Prescott, which has won six consecutive games since an 0-2 start against Class 3A No. 1 team Rison and Class 4A Mena, is led by junior quarterback Jacobi Nolen, who has passed for 783 yards with 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He also has 10 rushing scores. Senior running back Derriun Thompson also has seven rushing touchdowns for the Curley Wolves.

"We're able to spread it around," Poole said. "We're able to run it and throw it, which keeps defenses off-balance. We haven't turned the ball over, either."

Camden Harmony Grove is led by senior quarterback Zach Smith and senior wide receiver Xaylon Falls.

Smith is 35-of-73 passing for 677 yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and he also has 2 rushing touchdowns. Falls has accounted for 806 yards with 10 touchdowns, including 9 rushing.

Prescott hasn't won a conference championship since 2016, the same year it won its last state championship. Poole said it's an expectation to play for conference and state titles at the Nevada County school.

"That's what we play for at Prescott," Poole said. "We want to play for a conference title and a state title. If we fail to meet those goals, it's disappointing to us."

MILLS

Playoff potential

Not only can Mills clinch a playoff berth Friday but it also can put itself in position for a Class 4A home playoff game.

The Comets (4-4, 3-2 2-4A Conference) travel to Southside Batesville (6-2, 4-1) on Friday. With victories in its final two games, Mills can clinch the No. 2 seed from the 2-4A Conference. The 2-4A's No. 2 seed would host the No. 4 seed from the 8-4A in the first round Nov. 15.

In his first season at Mills, Coach Cortez Lee has been proud of his team's progress.

"We've had a never-say-die attitude all year," Lee said. "Guys have been competing. I've been very proud of the guys. They've bought into the culture changes."

The Comets, who have won two consecutive games after defeating Stuttgart 20-14 on Friday, are attempting to earn their first playoff berth since 2013. Lee said reaching the playoffs would be validation.

"It would be huge, coming from the point of the past and the guys understanding and seeing that they're viable," Lee said.

EXTRA POINTS

Jonesboro Westside senior running back Logan McPherson rushed for a career-high 413 yards and 5 touchdowns on 33 carries in the Warriors' 41-10 victory at Rivercrest on Friday. McPherson scored on runs of 39, 58 and 42 yards in the first half, and scored from 67 and 12 yards out in the second half. Westside led 22-0 after one quarter, 28-10 at halftime and 34-10 at the end of the third quarter. In seven games this season, McPherson has rushed for 1,317 yards and 13 touchdowns on 132 carries. The Warriors (6-2, 4-1 3-4A Conference) host Trumann on Friday. ... Booneville (6-2, 5-0), the defending Class 3A state champion, can win its third consecutive conference championship and second 1-3A Conference title in a row with a victory Friday over Lamar. The 1-3A champion will have a first-round bye in the Class 3A playoffs and home-field advantage until the state championship game Dec. 14 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. ... Dardanelle's defense recorded five interceptions in a 63-0 victory at Subiaco Academy on Friday, and returned three of them for touchdowns. Jorge Alvarez, Jordan Metcalf and Sam Williams all returned interceptions for scores for the Sand Lizards (7-1, 4-1 4-4A Conference). Dardanelle is at Elkins on Friday.

