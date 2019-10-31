Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARGENTA GALLERY 413 Main St., North Little Rock. Aerie: Lisa diStefano exhibit, through Nov. 7. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. (501) 416-0973.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. Fall works by Bob Snider, Holly Tilley, Marie Weaver, Patricia Wilkes, Shirley Anderson. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. (501) 690-2193.

BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. Works by Anais Dasee and Andy Huss, through Nov. 16. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. Holiday Open House 5 p.m. 8 p.m. Nov. 7. "Selected For You," Friday-Dec. 24; reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. Presentation and book signing: "The Surprising Global Legacy of Anne Frank," Gillian Walnes, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; RSVP by Friday. Veterans free admission day, Nov. 11. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "Hats and Pins," through Dec. 30. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

THE GALLERIES AT LIBRARY SQUARE 401 President Clinton Ave. Carol Corning and King Biscuit exhibits, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. every second Friday through Dec. 28. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 320-5790.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Stitched Together: A Treasury of Arkansas Quilts," through Oct. 21, 2020. "History in Color: The Spectrum of Daily Life in Early America," through Dec. 31, 2019. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. October exhibit: "Portraits." Giclee drawing, 5:30 p.m. today. November exhibit: "Still Life." Giclee drawing, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. October exhibit: works by Amanda Kella. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. localcolourgallery.com or (501) 265-0422.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. "Kid Inventor," through Jan. 5. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; school holiday Mondays. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

NEW DEAL GALLERY 2002 S. Louisiana St. Prison Portrait Project, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. compassionworksforall.org or (501) 508-4334.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. "80 Blue Ribbon Years: Cotton to Cattle," exhibit on early days of Arkansas State Fair, through March 1. Nights at the Museum, 6-9 p.m. first Thursday of the month, $5, ages 21 and older. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

RED DOOR GALLERY 3715 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Holiday Open House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. reddoorgalleryonline.com or (501) 753-5227.

THEA FOUNDATION 401 Main St., North Little Rock. "Myriad Subtleties," Justin Bryant, Friday-Nov. 26. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 379-9512.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. Gonzalo Fuenmayor, through Nov. 15. Simen Johan, through Dec. 2. Anais Dasse, through Dec. 2. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 569-8977.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. "Arkansas Women to Watch: Heavy Metal," through Nov. 9. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. lamanlibrary.org or (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Annual Fiber Arts Exhibition, 5-8 p.m. through Nov. 9. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Holiday Jubilee, 6 p.m. Friday, $50. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. Pinot & Print monoprinting class, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, $25-$35. Second Saturday Family FunDay: Pencils and Paper: Micrography Self-Portraits, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 9. "Boys to Black Men: The Seer is the Keeper of His Dreams," through Nov. 16. "Heritage Detective Pictorial Exhibition," through Nov. 9. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today," through Jan. 6; tickets $12, ages 18 and under and veterans free. "North Forest Lights," through Feb. 16; $22, ages 7-19 $10. Alfred Stieglitz Collection, through December. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

DELTA CULTURAL CENTER 141 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. "We Are the Music Makers!," photography exhibit by Timothy Duffy, through Dec. 28. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. deltaculturalcenter.com or (870) 338-4350.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "Norma Tomboulian: Life into Clay," through Dec. 29. "David Mudrinich: An Element of Nature," through Nov. 24. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. Cultural Preservation Through Beading 5:30 p.m Nov. 9, free registration required. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. "Stafford Artworks: Celebration of Art" through today. Works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

SCOTT SETTLEMENT through Nov. 23, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. Tour guides available; group appointments available. Admission: $3, children 6 and under free. Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. scottconnections.org or (501) 351-5737.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. "Identity is in the Eye the Beholder," Curtis Graff, through Nov. 22; reception 6-7:30 p.m., Nov. 22. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekends by appointment. (870) 862-5474.

Letters

Central Arkansas

LEGACIES & LUNCH noon-1 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, Darragh Center, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. Take lunch; drinks, desserts provided. (501) 918-3033.

Around Arkansas

MEMOIR-WRITING WORKSHOP 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 9, The Delta Center, 141 Cherry St., Helena. With author Janis F. Kearney. Tickets $15, deadline Friday. eventbrite.com or (501) 324-9775.

Music

Central Arkansas

RACKENSACK FOLKLORE SOCIETY 7 p.m. first Monday of every month, Arkansas Arts Center, Ninth and Commerce streets. Folk music concerts. (501) 765-1131.

RIFFS AT STIFFT 5 p.m. Saturdays in November, Stones Throw Brewing Co., 3015 W. Markham St. Charlotte Taylor, Saturday. Bluesboy Jag, Nov. 9. Jason Lee Hale, Nov. 16. Jeff Coleman and Twisted Fries, Nov. 23. Mark Currey, Nov. 30. (501) 908-1816.

SIMMONS BANK ARENA North Little Rock. Hillsong Worship, Casting Crowns, and Elevation Worship, 7 p.m. Nov. 7; $24-$153.50. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; $66-$100. ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

Around Arkansas

LIVE AT FIVE 5-7 p.m. first Friday of the month, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Brian Austin Band, 5 p.m. Friday. Admission: members $5, nonmembers $10. (870) 536-3375.

TEMPLE LIVE 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith.Filter with The Dead Deads and Silver Snakes, 7 p.m. Wednesday, $10-$15.The Lacs, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, $20-$25. templelive.com or (479) 222-6186.

WALTON ARTS CENTER'S BAUM WALKER HALL 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Masterworks I: Beethoven's Violin Concerto, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, $33-$55. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Lake Willastein Park-Small Pavilion, near playground, Maumelle. maumelle.org/224/Tree-Board or (501) 554-2200.

CAMPIN' OUT BENEFIT & SILENT AUCTION 6-9 p.m. Friday, Joseph Pfeifer Kiwanis Camp, 5512 Ferndale Cut-off Road. Tickets: $35. pfeifercamp.com/donate.html or (501) 821-3714.

FALL CARNIVAL 6-8 p.m. today, Winfield United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road. wclr.org or (501) 868-4225.

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS 5-7 p.m. today, Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway. outletsoflittlerock.com or (501) 455-9100.

HILLCREST PUMPKIN ROLL 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Midland Street. Entry fee: $10 per pumpkin, families $20 flat fee. (501) 225-1444.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, St. James United Methodist Church, 320 Pleasant Valley Drive. Arts and crafts, holiday decorations, bake sale and flu shots. (501) 217-6700.

HOUNDSTOOTH HUSTLE 5K 8-11 a.m. Nov. 9, Mount St. Mary Academy, 3224 Kavanaugh Blvd. Price: $25. mtstmary.edu/houndstoothhustle5k or (501) 476-3366.

LITTLE ROCK COUNCIL OF GARDEN CLUBS 10 a.m. first Wednesday of the month, Hillcrest Hall, 1501 Kavanaugh Blvd. (501) 663-7515.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Boo at the Zoo, 6-9 p.m. through Friday. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older $10.95, children 3-12 $9.95. Parking: $3. (501) 666-2406.

MAGIC & MASQUERADE 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1818 Reservoir Road. Entertainment, dancing and silent auction. Benefits The Weekend Theater. Tickets: $30-$40. centralarkansastickets.com or (501) 374-3761.

NAACP COMMUNITY HONORS BANQUET 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Shorter College, 604 Locust St., North Little Rock. Tickets: $30. (501) 247-1427.

PETTAWAY PUMPKIN SMASH 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Pettaway Park, 515 E. 21st St. (501) 376-3406.

SHARING THE GOODS OPEN HOUSE 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Ferncliff Camp & Conference Center, 1720 Ferncliff Road. (501) 246-0524.

SLOT CAR RACING AND OPEN HOUSE 6-9 p.m. Friday, Gracie Mansion 6a, 503 Sixth St., 6a. meetup.com or (760) 744-7450.

SOMA AFTER DARK 5 p.m. first Friday of the month, South Main St. Food, shopping, celebration. facebook.com/events/736232556770302 or (501) 350-4769.

SPEECH COMPETITION 10 a.m. Nov. 9, Shorter College, 604 Locust S., North little Rock. Registration: $10. Ages Pre-K-12th. (501) 247-1427.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS FALLEN RIDERS BREAKFAST 9:15 a.m. first Saturday of the month, First Christian Church, 3911 S. Hazel St., Pine Bluff. Donations. (870) 247-2522.

BREAKFAST WITH BALLERINAS 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, 801 S. Main St., Jonesboro. Foundation of Arts benefit. Tickets: $10-$12. foajonesboro.org or (870) 935-2726.

FIRST FRIDAY MONTHLY MARKET 6-9 p.m. Friday, Washington St., Camden. Street vendors, music, food, children's activities. (870) 807-1468.

JACOB WOLF HOUSE FALL PROGRAMS 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jacob Wolf House Historic Site, 13775 Arkansas 5, Norfork. Programs focusing on frontier Ozark life in and around Wolf House. arkansaspreservation.com or (870) 499-0556.

MAGIC SCREAMS through Sunday, Magic Springs, Hot Springs. Tickets: at the gate $29.99, children $24.99; advance $24.99, children $5. Hours: noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. magicsprings.com or (501) 624-0100.

OUACHITA ARTS CELEBRATION 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, downtown Mena Arts District, N Mena St., Mena. menapolkchamber.com or (479) 394-2912.

PIONEER VILLAGE FALL FEST 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Village, 1200 Higginson St., Searcy. Food, dancing, live music, and other activities. (501) 580-6633.

SUNSET TOURS ON BEAVER LAKE today, Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, Rocky Branch Marina, 8872 Rocky Branch Marina Road, Rogers. Reservations required. Cost: $10, children 6-12 $5. arkansasstateparks.com or (479) 925-1300.

TRUNK OR TREAT 6-8 p.m. today, New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St, Pine Bluff. (870) 536-8337.

Theater

Central Arkansas

MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON'S through Nov. 16, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.

THE NIGHT I SPENT A WEEK IN ARKANSAS 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Nov. 23, The Joint Theater, 301 Main St. The Main Thing Comedy Trio. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0210.

Around Arkansas

NATIVE GARDENS through Nov. 10, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $17-$49. theatre2.org or (479) 777-7477.

ROMEO & JULIET 7 p.m. Friday, Ozark Arts Council, 115 W. Rush Ave., Harrison. Tickets: $10. thelyricharrison.org or (870) 391-3504.

WAR OF THE WORLDS 8:30 p.m. today, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S Main St, Springdale. Tickets: $5-$12. acozarks.org or (479) 751-5441.

Auditions

Around Arkansas

INTO THE WOODS 6-9 p.m. Nov. 11 and 13, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St, Springdale. Parts for all ages. acozarks.org or (479) 751-5441.

