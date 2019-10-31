ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: String quartet plays new score for old vampire movie; Twitty tribute set in Hot Springs Village

Untitled painting by Justin Bryant wil be on display starting Friday at North Little Rock's Thea Foundation. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

TODAY

Strings and a movie

The West Edge String Quartet — Kermit Poling on the electric keyboard, with Elizabeth O'Bannon, violin; Boyrs Smolaga, viola; and Ruth Drummond, cello — will perform Poling's original score for a screening of a digitally remastered version of F.W. Murnau's 1922 German silent horror classic Nosferatu, 7:30 p.m. today at the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District. There will be a costume contest for attendees. Tickets are $15, $30 and $40, with discounts for students, military personnel and senior citizens. Call (870) 444-3007 or email sales@southarkansassymphonyorchestra.com.

FRIDAY

Subtle art at Thea

"Myriad Subtleties," paintings by Justin Bryant inspired by a poem titled "We Wear the Mask" by Paul Laurence Dunbar, goes on display with a 6:30-9 p.m. Friday reception at Thea Foundation, 401 Main St., North Little Rock. The artist will be present.

Admission, $20 at the door, includes heavy hors d'oeuvres by Ben E. Keith, an open beer and wine bar and the chance to win a free print by Bryant and free tickets to Thea's next Art Department event. Attendees must be 21 or older (be prepared to show ID.)

Bryant, a Stuttgart native, is full-time instructor at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College and is a 2019 Interchange Artist Fellow for the Mid America Arts Alliance.

The exhibition, part of the foundation's quarterly Art Department exhibition series, will remain up through Nov. 26 in the foundation gallery. Hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (501) 379-9512, email amanda@theafoundation.org or visit theasartdepartment.com.

Twitty tribute

Singer Gil Grand performs 25 Conway Twitty hits, in classic country wardrobe and with an award-winning backing band, for "One Night With Conway," 7 p.m. Friday at Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 Desoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village. Tickets are $30. Proceeds benefit the Lifelong Learning Institute. Visit hotspringsvillage.thundertix.com.

The Joseph W. Vestal and Son Historic Smokestack in North Little Rock's Baring Cross neighborhood will be the focus of the Department of Arkansas Heritage's "Sandwiching in History" program Friday.

Smokestack 'sandwich'

The Joseph W. Vestal and Son Historic Smokestack, 1600 Rockwater Blvd. in Rockwater Village, part of North Little Rock's Baring Cross neighborhood, will be the site of the Department of Arkansas Heritage's "Sandwiching in History" program, noon Friday. The early 20th-century smokestack once heated the Joseph W. Vestal and Son floral business. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9150 or visit arkansaspreservation.com/events/sandwiching-in-history.

Jonesboro jam

The McCauley Brothers — William and John Michael McCauley — perform a mix of country, gospel, rock, and rhythm and blues for First Fridays at the Forum, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $7, $5 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff. A portion of the proceeds goes to the NEA Family Crisis Center. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

SUNDAY

Chamber orchestra

The Arkansas Symphony Chamber Orchestra performs at 3 p.m. Sunday in Sloan Auditorium, Brown Chapel Fine Arts Building, Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. ASO principal trombonist Michael Underwood will be the soloist in Johann Albrechtsberger's Trombone Concerto in B-flat major; the program will also include the Serenade No. 13 in G major, K.525, "Eine kleine Nachtmusik," by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the Serenade for Strings, op.48, by Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky. Geoffrey Robson conducts. A 2:15 p.m. lecture precedes the concert in the nearby Bevens Music Room. Admission is free. Email michael.oriatti@lyon.edu.

Anniversary concert

The North Little Rock Community Concert Band marks Rico Belotti's 30th anniversary as music director as it closes its 2019 season, 3 p.m. Sunday in the ballroom of the Patrick Henry Hays Center, 405 W. Pershing Blvd., North Little Rock. Belotti's "Diamonds and Pearls" program includes arrangements of "Seventy Six Trombones" from The Music Man, "Somewhere" from West Side Story, Percy Grainger's Children's March (Over the Hills and Far Away) and "Eternal Father, Strong to Save"; Mother Hubbard March by John Philip Sousa; Alfred Reed's transcription of "I Left My Heart In San Francisco"; a "Queen in Concert" medley; and Bob Lowden's Armed Forces Salute. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-2576 or visit nlrcommunityband.com or the band's Facebook page.

AUDITIONS

Birdie, etc. tryouts

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for members of Actors' Equity Association for its spring-summer 2020 season, in conjunction with the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre's summer 2020 season Equity auditions, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Rep's Education Annex, 518 Main St., Little Rock. Actors can audition for both companies; one principal and one understudy role are available at the Rep for Ann (Jan. 28-Feb. 16) and there is a full range of principal and supporting roles and understudies available for the July 8-26 (with a possible extension) production of Bye Bye Birdie. The Shakespeare Theatre will perform William Shakespeare's comedy As You Like It, the Reduced Shakespeare Company's The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) and the musical Into the Woods in repertory during the early summer of 2020 — exact dates to be announced.

Actors should prepare either two very brief monologues or a very brief monologue and a very brief song (provide sheet in the appropriate key). To be considered for a Shakespeare play, include at least one Shakespeare monologue. To obtain an Equity audition appointment, call (501) 852-0702 or email casting@arkshakes.com.

The Rep will also hold a local open audition for all local actors regardless of union status, by appointment, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Education Annex. The auditions, while primarily for principal, understudy and chorus roles in Bye Bye Birdie, are also an opportunity for local actors to generally audition for the theater's new executive artistic director, Will Trice. A complete description of available roles is at therep.org/about/work-with-us.

Prepare either two very brief monologues or a very brief monologue and a very brief song appropriate to the style of Bye Bye Birdie. Callbacks and auditions for children under 18 will take place in January. For an appointment, email company manager/casting director Peter Mensky, at pmensky@therep.org; put "11/9 Audition Request" as the subject line.

TICKETS

Korn at arena

Tickets — $39-$89 (plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a 7 p.m. Feb. 12 concert by Korn and Breaking Benjamin at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. There is a limit of eight tickets per household. Visit ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com.

Weekend on 10/31/2019