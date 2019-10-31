Fire rings Reagan library, imperils homes, ranches

A helicopter makes a water drop Wednesday as Camarillo, Calif., firefighter Trinh Nguyen monitors the advance of a fast-moving wildfire between the cities of Simi Valley and Moorpark north of Los Angeles. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1031fires/

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- A wind-whipped outbreak of wildfires outside Los Angeles threatened thousands of homes and horse ranches Wednesday, forced the evacuation of elderly patients in wheelchairs and narrowly bypassed the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats.

The onslaught came as both ends of the state struggled with blazes, dangerous wind and deliberate blackouts.

The blaze near the Reagan library, named the Easy fire, began just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, which Mark Lorenzen, chief of the Ventura County Fire Department, said was "about the worst time it could happen" because of the strong winds and dry vegetation that was "ripe and ready to carry fire."

Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., the fire tripled in size to cover 1,300 acres, putting more than 26,000 residents in evacuation zones, most of which are mandatory, according to Sheriff Bill Ayub. The fire threatened about 7,000 homes in parts of the Simi Valley and Moorpark communities in the southern part of Ventura County, but no injuries were reported.

"The fire outflanked us very rapidly today, pushed by those 40- to 50-mph winds," with gusts up 65 mph, fire incident commander Chad Cook said.

Images and video showed the blaze encircle the pavilion that houses Reagan's Air Force One, which flew him to 26 countries, said John Heubusch, executive director of the Reagan library.

"It's a national treasure," Heubusch told a CBS News reporter. "So far, the library's been protected, but we're surrounded on all sides by the fire right now."

Library spokeswoman Melissa Giller said around midmorning Wednesday that the hilltop museum in Simi Valley was not damaged. She said the flames reached to within about 30 yards of the property but it was protected by aircraft dropping water and by a firebreak, a zone along the perimeter that had been cleared of brush by goats.

Hundreds of goats are moved in each year to eat away vegetation that could fuel wildfires on the 300-acre grounds, Giller said. Reagan and his wife, Nancy, are buried next to each other on a hillside at the library.

Helicopters and airplanes attacked the blaze as some 800 firefighters battled it on the ground. The flames pushed through sparsely developed hills between suburban tract developments. Ranchers rushed to evacuate horses, goats and other livestock.

The library was the second important civic institution in Southern California to find itself imperiled by fire this week. The Getty Center in West Los Angeles, filled with priceless artworks, came under threat before firefighters fought back the flames.

A wildfire at least 200 acres in size also broke out east of Los Angeles, in Riverside County's Jurupa Valley, and workers at a health care facility feverishly evacuated elderly people in wheelchairs and on gurneys amid thick smoke.

"The hot embers are just flying all over this dry grass," Capt. Fernando Herrera of the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection told KABC-TV. Horses and other large animals had to be evacuated from ranches, and some outbuildings burned.

The cause of the blaze, called the Hill Fire, was under investigation. An elementary school and two mobile home parks came under mandatory evacuation, while California 60 was closed in both directions in the area, according to the department.

Other spots in Southern California were buffeted by fierce winds. The wind knocked over a truck along a freeway in Fontana.

Meanwhile, frustration and anger mounted across Northern California as Pacific Gas & Electric Co., the state's largest utility, undertook its third round of blackouts in a week, hoping to prevent its electrical equipment from toppling or coming into contact with branches and sparking fires.

More than 900,000 people were without power Wednesday, some of them since Saturday, by Pacific Gas & Electric's estimate.

In the south, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison reported shutting off power Wednesday to a total of about 200,000 people.

In wine country north of San Francisco, fire officials reported progress in their battle against the Kincade Fire, a 120-square-mile blaze in Sonoma County, saying it was 30% contained.

The fire destroyed at least 206 structures, including 94 homes, and threatened 90,000 more, most of them homes, authorities said. More than 150,000 people were under evacuation orders.

Winds topped out at 70 mph north of San Francisco Bay and began to ease early Wednesday, but forecasters said the fire danger would remain high because of continuing breezes and dry air.

In Southern California, fire crews continued trying to snuff out the Getty Fire in the celebrity-studded hills of Los Angeles that destroyed a dozen homes Monday. About 9,000 people, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James, were under evacuation orders. The blaze was 27% contained as of Wednesday morning.

That fire was caused when a dry branch from a eucalyptus tree was flung 30 feet by high winds into a city Department of Water and Power line and caused sparks, authorities said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti called it an "act of God." The city had cut away brush and trees from around the line, officials said.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme red flag warning for high winds for much of Southern California through today, with some gusts expected to reach 80 mph. It could be the strongest bout of winds in years.

An estimated 18 million Californians live in areas designated Wednesday as being at "critical" or "extremely critical" fire risk. These are the two most serious risk categories.

No deaths had been reported from the fires as of Wednesday evening, but toppled trees claimed three lives.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and top utility regulators have accused Pacific Gas & Electric of mismanaging its power system and failing for decades to make the investments needed to ensure it is more durable.

Utility President Bill Johnson said he talked to the governor and agreed to give customers affected by an Oct. 9 blackout a one-time credit on their bills, but he did not say how much.

Information for this article was contributed by Marcio Sanchez and Gregory Bull of The Associated Press; by Katie Mettler, Andrew Freedman, Lateshia Beachum, Michael Brice-Saddler, Derek Hawkins, Marisa Iati and Jason Samenow of The Washington Post; and by Tim Arango, Julie Turkewitz and Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs of The New York Times.

Photo by AP/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Horses are moved Wednesday from a stable in Simi Valley in Southern California after a wildfire forced the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes.

