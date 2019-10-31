Fall freeze to follow cold Halloween night for most of Arkansas

Arkansas families can expect cold weather during trick-or-treating hours Thursday ahead of the first freeze of the fall for much of the state overnight.

Heather Cross, National Weather Service meteorologist, said high temperatures Thursday will be in the 40s across most of the state.

In central Arkansas, light winds will make it feel like the lower 40s when the sun goes down a little after 6 p.m. and trick-or-treaters are making the rounds. Cross said it may feel even colder, as low as the mid-30s, in northern parts of the state.

By the time most families finish trick-or-treating hours later, the winds will die down but temperatures will be colder, Cross said. North and central Arkansas will be in the low-to-mid-30s by then, though it may feel like the upper 20s in northern areas.

Central and southern parts of the state are likely to see the first freeze of the fall overnight, which would come one to two weeks ahead of normal. Little Rock is expected to see temperatures dip just below freezing, with a low around 31.

Parts of northern Arkansas saw freezing temperatures overnight Wednesday into Thursday and are expected to see another freeze overnight Thursday into Friday, with temperatures falling into the mid- and upper 20s. Some areas got trace amounts of snow and sleet Wednesday into Thursday.

Snow even accumulated, Cross said, at Queen Wilhelmina State Park, which recorded one-tenth of an inch, and at Mount Magazine State Park, which got half an inch.

Snow this time of year is unusual.

“In October, it is rare,” Cross said. “But it has happened quite a bit in the past.”

Cross said the last time Arkansas saw snow in October was 2017, when a wintry mix hit Little Rock. That was the earliest recorded snowfall for the city ever.

Before that, there was snow in Arkansas in October 2001.