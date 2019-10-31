For third time this year, Fed cuts rate

“Policy is not on a pre-set course,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday, cautioning that economic developments could cause “a material reassessment” by the Fed.

The Federal Reserve reduced the benchmark U.S. interest rate for the third time this year Wednesday in an effort to boost the economy as the trade war and a global slowdown threaten to drag the U.S. economy down.

Fed leaders have stressed that they do not see a recession on the horizon. Instead, they have sought to portray the rate reductions as "insurance" cuts intended to give the economy extra protection in a world of rising uncertainty.

The central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%. The move should trigger mortgage, auto and personal loan rates to fall, making it cheaper to borrow money. Home prices and home sales have ticked up since the Fed began lowering rates in late July.

Ten-year Treasury-note yields fell to 1.77% from 1.80% earlier, stocks closed slightly higher and the U.S. dollar gained. Traders also pared bets on a fourth-consecutive rate cut in December.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76G9N2UYryU]

Treasury notes initially weakened on the Fed's announcement but then rebounded after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that there was a high bar to raising rates because inflation remains muted.

"Weakness in global growth and trade developments have weighed on the economy and posed ongoing risks," Powell said at a news conference.

He suggested that, if the economy continues at the pace the Fed now forecasts, the central bank could stand pat and not cut rates further.

The Fed has now cut its policy rate by a cumulative 0.75 percentage point this year, just as it did during two mid-business cycle interest-rate adjustments in the 1990s. Because central bank policy changes act on the economy with a lag, some officials have indicated that they would like to see how incoming data shapes up before making further adjustments.

"We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook," Powell said. "If developments emerge that cause a material reassessment of our outlook, we would respond accordingly. Policy is not on a pre-set course."

Both Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, and Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed, voted against Wednesday's rate cut. They have both previously dissented against the rate cuts, saying that they would prefer to see a more pronounced deterioration in economic data before lowering rates.

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, had dissented in favor of a larger rate cut in September but voted in favor of October's quarter-point adjustment.

President Donald Trump and Wall Street are looking for signals of how much more the Fed will lower rates heading into the presidential election. Fed leaders signaled Wednesday that they are going to wait and see what happens to the economy and trade talks before they commit to another cut. All summer, Powell stressed that the Fed would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," but that phrase was scrapped from the statement announcing the latest decision.

The U.S. economy is growing at a "moderate" pace, and hiring remains strong, the Fed said, but business investment is weak, and "uncertainties about this outlook remain." Growth in the third quarter slipped to 1.9%, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, one of the slowest paces in recent years.

"Although household spending has been rising at a strong pace, business fixed investment and exports remain weak," the Fed wrote in the statement.

Fed leaders anticipated that growth would cool this year and next to around 2%, a level they considered the long-run trend pace for the economy. The rate cuts are meant to prevent growth from slipping much below that pace. There is concern that businesses have slashed spending in recent months and that they could turn around and cut workers next, but so far hiring has remained solid.

Trump has repeatedly bashed the Fed, even labeling its members "boneheads," for not cutting interest rates more. Trump tweeted five times about the Fed's September rate cut and this week's in an attempt to jawbone the Fed for more stimulus ahead of the presidential election, but the president's efforts were noticeably less than the 43 times he tweeted or retweeted about the Fed before the September interest-rate decision.

The Fed lifted rates four times in 2018 as the economy strengthened, partly because of the Trump administration's 2017 tax cuts and higher government spending. It has now reversed most of those moves as the economy slows.

Trump has been urging the central bank to slash rates for more than a year and recently said the Fed should cut rates to zero or below. Trump said in a tweet earlier this month that the central bank would be "derelict" in its duties if it failed to lower rates further. He often couches his calls for cheaper borrowing costs in competitive terms, comparing the United States' monetary policy to that in Europe, where the economy is weaker and a key policy rate is negative.

Overall economic growth also is slowing from a stronger pace in 2018 and early this year, a Commerce Department report showed earlier Wednesday, though it remains close to the Fed's estimate of its longer-run potential. That is consistent with what the policymakers expected. They have long believed that the economy would slow once the effects of Trump's tax cuts and higher government spending had played out.

Most business leaders say trade uncertainty has caused them to scale back investment as they wait and see what happens with talks between the U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies. But the stock market remains high, the unemployment rate is low, and the housing market in some parts of the country has shown new signs of life, offering a mixed picture of the economy's broader performance.

Information for this article was contributed by Heather Long of The Washington Post; by Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times; and by staff members of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 10/31/2019