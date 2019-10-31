Genocide measure in U.S. irks Turk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey lashed out Wednesday against the recognition and denunciation of the Armenian genocide by U.S. lawmakers, deepening a rift between Turkey and the United States.

"We do not recognize this step, this decision you have taken," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara, at a meeting of lawmakers from his party. "The countries who have stains of genocide, slavery, colonialism in their history have no right to give lessons to Turkey."

Erdogan was speaking a day after the House of Representatives designated as a genocide the 1915 killings of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire, the precursor to the Republic of Turkey.

The American ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, was summoned by the Turkish government to explain the decision, which came on the same day that the House voted to impose harsh sanctions on Turkey over its military assault on the Kurds in northern Syria. Erdogan's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, described the sanctions bill as a "direct contradiction to the spirit of a strategic alliance."

For years, U.S. lawmakers avoided officially describing the Armenian deaths as a genocide, wary of angering Turkey, a NATO ally that has never acknowledged the full extent of the massacres. Erdogan usually refers only to "deportations" and "events," which he once said were "reasonable" for the period.

The House's decision, by a 405-11 vote, to reverse its decades-old stance reflects the extent of bipartisan anger at Turkish foreign policy, particularly since Turkish forces began an offensive in northeastern Syria against Kurdish-led forces that had partnered with the U.S. military in fighting the Islamic State.

All four members of Arkansas' delegation voted for the measure.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers were already frustrated with Erdogan's government, which is growing closer to Russia and has arrested several American citizens and employees in recent years, including a pastor.

The Turkish administration has in turn grown steadily angrier at U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish fighters whom it regards as a threat.

