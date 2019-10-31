A University of Arkansas athletic department spokesman incorrectly referred to baseball stadiums in an article Wednesday about security measures. The information from the SEC about other schools' plans for metal detectors at sporting venues was about basketball arenas.
Sports on 10/31/2019
Print Headline: Getting it straight
