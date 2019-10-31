Girl, 13, found dead in Arkansas home

Authorities are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl in Boone County on Tuesday as a homicide.

Deputies were sent to a home off Olvey Road shortly after 5:35 a.m. in response to a call about an unresponsive girl, according to a news release from the Boone County sheriff's office. The girl was dead when deputies arrived, and evidence suggested that her death was a homicide, according to the release.

Sheriff Mike Moore said no additional information was available Wednesday. Moore said he was "waiting for some evidence to be processed," and he might have an update Friday.

The girl's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for further examination, and an investigation into the death is ongoing, according to the release.

Boone County Coroner Jake Mattix declined to comment about the death, citing the investigation.

Metro on 10/31/2019