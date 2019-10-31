High school football schedule

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at Fort Smith Northside
Conway at LR Catholic
Fort Smith Southside at LR Central
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
7A-WEST
Springdale at Bentonville
Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage
Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber
Bentonville West at Van Buren
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST
Marion at Jacksonville
Sylvan Hills at Jonesboro
Searcy at Mountain Home
West Memphis at Pine Bluff
6A-WEST
Sheridan at Greenwood
Benton at Lake Hamilton
El Dorado at Russellville
LR Hall at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at LR Fair
LR Christian at Maumelle
Pulaski Academy at Watson Chapel
LR Parkview at White Hall
5A-EAST
Greene County Tech at Batesville
Wynne at Forrest City
Valley View at Nettleton
Blytheville at Paragould
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs at Camden Fairview
LR McClellan at Hot Springs Lakeside
De Queen at Magnolia
Hope at Texarkana
5A-WEST
Greenbrier at Alma
Vilonia at Clarksville
Harrison at Huntsville
Farmington at Morrilton
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Prairie Grove at Berryville
Shiloh Christian at Gravette
Gentry at Lincoln
Green Forest at Pea Ridge
2-4A
Bald Knob at Central Arkansas Christian
Riverview at Heber Springs
Stuttgart at Lonoke
Mills at Southside Batesville
3-4A
Highland at Brookland
Pocahontas at Gosnell
Trumann at Jonesboro Westside
Cave City at Rivercrest
4-4A
Dardanelle at Elkins
Subiaco Academy at Mena
Waldron at Ozark
Dover at Pottsville
7-4A
Joe T. Robinson at Ashdown
Arkadelphia at Bauxite
Fountain Lake at Benton Harmony Grove
Nashville at Malvern
8-4A
Monticello at Dumas
Warren at Hamburg
Crossett at Helena-West Helena
DeWitt at Star City
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Lamar at Booneville
Paris at Greenland
Cedarville at Mansfield
Charleston at West Fork
2-3A
Clinton at Marshall
Cedar Ridge at Melbourne
Yellville-Summit at Mountain View
NONCONFERENCE
Rose Bud at Harding Academy
3-3A
Osceola at Corning
Hoxie at Harrisburg
Piggott at Newport
Manila at Walnut Ridge
4-3A
Glen Rose at Atkins
Two Rivers at Baptist Prep
Danville at Jessieville
Mayflower at Perryville
5-3A
Smackover at Bismarck
Fouke at Genoa Central
Centerpoint at Horatio
Camden Harmony Grove at Prescott
6-3A
McGehee at Drew Central
Palestine-Wheatley at Pine Bluff Dollarway
Barton at Rison
CLASS 2A
3-2A
Midland at Cross County
Salem at East Poinsett County
Marked Tree at Rector
4-2A
Lavaca at Hackett
Mountainburg at Magazine
5-2A
Bigelow at Cutter Morning Star
Quitman at England
Conway Christian at Magnet Cove
Mountain Pine at Poyen
6-2A
Des Arc at Earle
Hazen at Marianna
Clarendon at Marvell
7-2A
Lafayette County at Mineral Springs
Gurdon at Mount Ida
Foreman at Murfreesboro
OPEN Dierks
8-2A
Hampton at Fordyce
Strong at Parkers Chapel
8-MAN
Woodlawn at Brinkley
Western Yell County at Decatur
Augusta at Hermitage
Sports on 10/31/2019
Print Headline: High school football schedule