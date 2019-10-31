Hogs eyeing Boston DB visiting this weekend

Arkansas rarely ventures out to the northeastern part of the country, but the Razorbacks like what they’ve seen of cornerback Khari Johnson.

“They said my film spoke volumes even down there to a school that plays in the SEC, which is amazing,” Johnson said. “When I heard that feedback, I was completely thrilled.”

Johnson, 6-0, 183, 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Boston (Mass.) Suffield Academy, has scholarship offers from Southern Miss, Navy, Bryant, Wofford and others, and is drawing interest from Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Michigan State and others.

He plans to visit the Razorbacks for the Mississippi State game on Saturday. His film has impressed safeties coach Ron Cooper.

“He said he loved my film and I looked aggressive and explosive and he can’t wait to see me come down,” Johnson said. “It’s come to the point where they’re excited to have me down and I can’t wait to speak to them and finally get to meet them in person.”

Johnson is a jack of all trades for 7-0 Tigers. He has 25 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns, and eight rushes for 49 yards and a score on offense. Defensively, he’s recorded 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, one returned for a score, 10 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Arkansas' staff and Johnson have discussed a possible scholarship offer.

“If I come down, it shows I have a lot of respect for them,” Johnson said. “To take a trip from Connecticut all the way down to Arkansas is mutual respect for them to even be looking at me and for me to even try and come down. They said me coming down would be the first step, and then the second step would be them coming up and watching me.”

Johnson has been impressed with his communication with the Razorbacks' staff.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought they would be a little bit stuck up because this is SEC football,” Johnson said. “They were chili and down to earth.”