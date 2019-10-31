Horse racing aims for calm end to rough year

A worker waters the track at Santa Anita on Wednesday. The track, which has been at the center of controversy the last year, hosts the Breeders’ Cup on Friday and Saturday.

ARCADIA, Calif. -- Thirty horse deaths over the winter at Santa Anita. The first disqualification for interference in Kentucky Derby history. A horse tossing his jockey at the start of the Preakness and running around the track rider-less. Six more deaths at Santa Anita this fall.

A tragic, wild and unusual year in horse racing culminates with the Breeders' Cup world championships this weekend at Santa Anita, where the fatalities have led to investigations, outrage from the public and animal-rights activists demanding the end of racing in California.

Those who make their living from the sport and its fans are holding their breath that the 14 Breeders' Cup races on Friday and Saturday worth $30 million in purses go off safely.

"We need some good things happening here in California," said Bob Baffert, the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer based at the picturesque track set against the San Gabriel Mountains.

The string of deaths that began in December didn't deter owners and trainers from around the world from bringing their horses to the Breeders' Cup, whose board voted unanimously to keep the richest two days in racing at Santa Anita rather than relocate this year.

"There were amazing steps taken in the late spring to address those situations and the safety record following that were extraordinary," said Craig Fravel, president and CEO of the Breeders' Cup who is leaving to work for The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita and other tracks.

In all, six deaths have occurred since the track's fall meet began Sept. 27. It ends on Sunday.

Earlier this year, the California Horse Racing Board and Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office launched parallel investigations into the deaths after the numbers quickly shot up in the first three months of the winter meet.

The industry in California and elsewhere scrambled to put in place changes designed to reduce potential injuries.

At Santa Anita, surface experts were flown in to assess whether nearly a foot of rain compromised the dirt track and racing was shut down in March. The Stronach Group quickly announced strict rules on medication use and added requirements for training and prerace exams of horses.

"It was like a wakeup moment for racing," Baffert said. "We need to do a better job, and trainers, everybody involved, I think we're being more conscientious than before."

The ultimate solution might just be the most drastic: tear up the dirt track and go back to an artificial surface.

Dr. Dionne Benson, chief veterinary officer for The Stronach Group, said Wednesday that Santa Anita is looking into that possibility.

In 2007, Santa Anita installed a mixture of silica sand, synthetic fibers, elastic fiber and granulated rubber with a wax coating after the California Horse Racing Board mandated the change for all of the state's tracks. The surface experienced drainage problems the following year that cost the track 11 racing days, but extensive maintenance and addition of a liquid binder helped improve the surface, which was shown to reduce fatalities.

However, trainers and bettors were among those opposing the surface change and Santa Anita returned to natural dirt in 2010.

Dr. Rick Arthur, the CHRB's equine medical director, said it would be up to ownership with the consensus of the horsemen to change surfaces again.

"There were people that were unhappy with the track in spite of the rather remarkable (decrease in injury) numbers," Arthur said.

In December, the CHRB will release its report on the reasons for the 30 fatalities during Santa Anita's last winter-spring meet.

Sports on 10/31/2019