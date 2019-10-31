• Gary Long, sheriff of Butts County, Ga., was barred from posting signs at the homes of three registered sex offenders to warn people not to trick-or-treat there after a federal judge ruled that the sheriff was forcing the offenders to accept his message that their homes were unsafe for children.

• Amber Lynette Green, accused of spraying blood and urine on security guards and paintings of governors at the Texas Capitol in Austin, was charged with harassment of a public servant, evading arrest and other counts, authorities said.

• George Papadopoulos, 32, a former Donald Trump presidential campaign adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, has filed paperwork to run as a Republican for the California House seat held by Katie Hill, a Democrat who is resigning over an ethics investigation.

• Denise Sansonese of Frederick, Md., a deaf woman who got a nearly $5,000 water bill because her toilet was constantly running and she couldn't hear it, is getting help from the city's Community Action Agency to pay off the balance.

• Jeffrey Collins, a Rotterdam, N.Y., police lieutenant, said a driver knew she'd hit something but drove for about 15 miles before hearing a noise and stopping to check on it, then called 911 after seeing a dog named Coco wedged between her car's broken bumper and grille, injured, but alive, gazing back at her.

• Michael Christiansen, city attorney for Brigham City, Utah, said a Halloween lawn display featuring a guillotine chopping off the heads of dolls has generated "more than a few complaints" and may be "distasteful to some," but it's not a public nuisance.

• Jimmy Love, 54, who is serving a life sentence in Florida for sex crimes, has been extradited to Memphis to face additional charges after DNA tests linked him to two rapes from more than 30 years ago.

• Ruby Price, 74, of Bonner Springs, Mo., convicted of participating in a conspiracy to defraud people facing foreclosure by promising lower interest rates or loan modifications, was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

• Charles Burkhamer, police chief of Richwood, W.Va., said a pet owner will get his 11-foot python back, and has been asked to reinforce its tank, after a letter carrier spotted the reptile, which escaped a month ago, sunning beside a road.

