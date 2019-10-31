Sections
Today at 4:00 a.m. | Updated October 31, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Gary Long, sheriff of Butts County, Ga., was barred from posting signs at the homes of three registered sex offenders to warn people not to trick-or-treat there after a federal judge ruled that the sheriff was forcing the offenders to accept his message that their homes were unsafe for children.

Amber Lynette Green, accused of spraying blood and urine on security guards and paintings of governors at the Texas Capitol in Austin, was charged with harassment of a public servant, evading arrest and other counts, authorities said.

George Papadopoulos, 32, a former Donald Trump presidential campaign adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, has filed paperwork to run as a Republican for the California House seat held by Katie Hill, a Democrat who is resigning over an ethics investigation.

Denise Sansonese of Frederick, Md., a deaf woman who got a nearly $5,000 water bill because her toilet was constantly running and she couldn't hear it, is getting help from the city's Community Action Agency to pay off the balance.

Jeffrey Collins, a Rotterdam, N.Y., police lieutenant, said a driver knew she'd hit something but drove for about 15 miles before hearing a noise and stopping to check on it, then called 911 after seeing a dog named Coco wedged between her car's broken bumper and grille, injured, but alive, gazing back at her.

Michael Christiansen, city attorney for Brigham City, Utah, said a Halloween lawn display featuring a guillotine chopping off the heads of dolls has generated "more than a few complaints" and may be "distasteful to some," but it's not a public nuisance.

Jimmy Love, 54, who is serving a life sentence in Florida for sex crimes, has been extradited to Memphis to face additional charges after DNA tests linked him to two rapes from more than 30 years ago.

Ruby Price, 74, of Bonner Springs, Mo., convicted of participating in a conspiracy to defraud people facing foreclosure by promising lower interest rates or loan modifications, was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

Charles Burkhamer, police chief of Richwood, W.Va., said a pet owner will get his 11-foot python back, and has been asked to reinforce its tank, after a letter carrier spotted the reptile, which escaped a month ago, sunning beside a road.

A Section on 10/31/2019

In the news

