Judge strikes down Pittsburgh gun laws

A Pennsylvania judge has struck down three gun-control ordinances enacted by Pittsburgh after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue last year, saying that state law prevented the city from regulating firearms.

The ordinances, announced in December, include an assault-weapons ban, a ban on large-capacity magazines and a measure that empowered courts to stop people from possessing firearms if they posed an imminent threat to themselves or others.

But on Tuesday, Judge Joseph James of Allegheny County said in an opinion in the Court of Common Pleas that state law “preempts any local regulation pertaining to the regulation of firearms,” despite the city put into arguing that its ordinances were lawful.

James’ decision came just two days after the anniversary of the massacre. On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman opened fire at the synagogue and killed 11 people after authorities said he had spewed anger toward Jews and immigrants online.

The decision also came as local officials nationwide are increasingly pushing back against similar state-imposed restrictions on the ability of cities and counties to enact gun-control policies. As of late last year, 43 states had preemption laws that bar local governments from enacting nearly any gun regulation that would go beyond state law.