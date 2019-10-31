Little Rock Police Department gets $194,000 federal grant for body cameras

The Little Rock Police Department has been awarded a $194,000 grant to help purchase body cameras for its officers, city spokesman Lamor Williams said Wednesday.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice and requires matching funds from the city. The exact number of cameras to be purchased has not yet been determined, though the target is 150, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a news release.

“We are thankful to the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance for this grant, as it will assist the Little Rock Police Department in being more transparent and accountable to the residents of Little Rock,” Scott said. “Public safety is our top priority and body-worn cameras will be another tool to ensure resident and officer responsibility.”

Police Chief Keith Humphrey said in the release that the department will soon begin testing two different camera models for a two-month period, and choose between those or test others if needed.

“We want to be the best stewards of these funds as we can possibly be, so it is paramount that we choose our equipment wisely,” Humphrey said. “The decision has to be made not just on how many we can get for the money, but which device will be most effective and efficient and allow us to provide the highest possible level of accountability to the public we protect and serve.”

Little Rock's announcement comes days after the Pulaski County sheriff's office said it would invest $1.2 million into body cameras and in-vehicle cameras.

