Little Rock shooting leaves 23-year-old man injured

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A shooting Wednesday night left a 23-year-old Little Rock man injured, police said, noting the victim wouldn't tell authorities what happened.

Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. to the 5200 block of J Street and and found Harrison Houser suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Houser’s father told police he went outside and found his son injured. Houser was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described in the report as "major."

Police found a gun at the scene as well as bullets and drug paraphernalia, according to the report. Police said Houser would not give a statement, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.