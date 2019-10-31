More buses, routes featured in 10-year NW transit plan

SPRINGDALE -- A draft of a 10-year public transportation plan for Northwest Arkansas foresees more buses reaching more people with more frequency and faster travel times.

Regional planners and public-transit providers have been working since January on Connect Northwest Arkansas, which is intended to serve as a blueprint for improving and expanding public transit in the region.

Alliance Transportation Group, the consulting firm commissioned by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, is putting together the $280,000 study and transit plan.

A public transit plan for the region was last adopted in 2010. Friday is the last day for the public to participate in a survey that's part of the study.

Jeff Hawkins, executive director at regional planning, said more money will be required to make the plan work.

"There are a lot of recommendations for increased, expanded service," said Tim Conklin of regional planning.

Conklin said the study will have to take into consideration how much each of the pieces of the plan will cost. The cost will be part of future discussions, he said.

Tim Simon with Alliance said the completed study will recommend regional goals and objectives, routes, local and regional money sources, performance measures and targets, levels of service and which areas should be served by public transit. Land use and housing also will be considerations, according to Simon.

Plans are being developed specifically for Ozark Regional Transit and the University of Arkansas Razorback Transit to define their roles in a regional system, Simon said. Each city will have an individualized plan.

New bus routes have been developed for participating cities based on where people want to go and when. The routes should improve connections, save riders time and provide a solid foundation for development, Simon said.

The draft shown to regional planners calls for more buses and 10 additional routes across the region, up from the current 19.

"So, overall, in the region we're going to boost it up to 29 routes with this recommended system, add about 43 additional buses and add 50,000 more people that are being served by transit in the region," said Peter Barrilleaux of Alliance.

Bentonville would go from one route with one bus to six routes with 12 buses. Fayetteville, which recently changed its routes, would remain at 15 but add a dozen more buses on those routes. Rogers would go from three to nine routes and from four to 21 buses. Springdale would expand from four to six routes and from five buses to 15.

The plan has to be sustainable, scalable and designed to be implemented in phases, Simon said. Alliance hopes to have regional planners adopt the plan early next year, Barrilleaux said.

More information can be found on the project's webpage at nwarpc.org/transit/connect-northwest-arkansas.

