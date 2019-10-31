Nettleton's Eaton commits to Razorbacks, Neighbors

ESPN five-star guard Elauna Eaton orally committed to the University of Arkansas over more than 30 scholarship offers Wednesday afternoon.

Eaton, 6-0, of Nettleton, had 34 scholarship offers before choosing the Razorbacks over other finalists Ole Miss, LSU, Southern California and North Carolina State. She officially visited all five schools.

Coach Mike Neighbors and his staff made her decision easy.

"It was a great feeling. I enjoyed the opportunities to speak with the coaches, and I enjoyed being around the girls," Eaton said. "It was an overall great environment, and every time I've visited there it has felt like home since the new coach has been there."

Her first official visit to Fayetteville was in late August. She returned for an unofficial visit for the Hogs' football game against Auburn on Oct. 19.

Eaton said she knew she would be a Razorback after the last visit to Fayetteville.

"The last time I visited there and saw their practice," she said. "Going to the practice really kind of sealed the deal for me. Just seeing how they play and see how they play together. The way they play basketball, I fit that system."

ESPN also rates Eaton the No. 9 guard and No. 41 overall recruit for the 2020 class.

Her connection with Neighbors along with his vision for her put Arkansas over the top.

"The goals he set for me, like he believes in me," she said. "I wanted to play for a coach that believed in me. He has set major goals for me, and I know he'll help me try and reach those goals. We just connect on a different level, and it's an amazing feeling."

Eaton didn't inform Neighbors of her decision before the announcement.

"I surprised him," Eaton said with a laugh.

As a junior, Eaton averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game while leading the Lady Raiders to a 25-3 record and the second round of the Class 5A state tournament before falling to eventual state champion Little Rock Christian. She shot 48% from the field, 37% beyond the three-point line and 74% from the free-throw line.

Eaton said Neighbors expects her to make an immediate impact.

"He wants me to get the ball to the rim and go with it," Eaton said. "He said he was going to let me play freely. He said as long as I'm working hard, you can do whatever you want to do. As long as you play within the system, take the shots."

Eaton plans to ink with the Razorbacks on Nov. 15. She said her family is on board with her decision.

"It was always a family decision," Eaton said. "Everything we do is family oriented."

She joins guard Rylee Langerman, 5-9, of Christian Heritage in Del City, Okla., and center Destinee McGhee, 6-2, of Madison Academy in Alabama as commitments for the 2020 class.

