Tyson starts to build $300M Utah plant

Tyson Foods Inc. started construction this week on a beef and pork processing plant in Utah.

The $300 million Portioned Protein Innovations project at Eagle Mountain City will initially create an estimated 800 jobs. The number of jobs will increase to 1,200 within three years of opening, the Springdale company said Tuesday.

Tyson Fresh Meats, a Tyson Foods subsidiary, announced over the summer plans to build a plant in Utah, but did not designate a location. The plant will be about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and a few miles from Utah Lake.

"It's exciting to finally break ground on our new case ready plant," Nate Hodne, Tyson's senior vice president and general manager of Portioned Protein Innovations, said in a news release. "The addition of this facility allows us to expand Tyson's ability to meet growing demand from our customers."

Tyson has a handful of case-ready plants in Iowa, Tennessee and Texas.

Once finished, the plant will trim and package fresh beef and pork into steaks, chops, roasts and ground beef for grocery stores nationwide, Tyson said. It is on track to open by 2021.

-- Nathan Owens

Walmart teams on business accelerator

Walmart Inc. has created a financial technology accelerator to help new businesses develop their products, the company said in a news release.

Walmart will own a majority stake in the accelerator, called TailFin Labs LLC, formed in partnership with financial services firm Green Dot Corp. of California.

The companies have collaborated since at least 2006, when they began issuing the prepaid debit card program called Walmart MoneyCard. On Tuesday, they said they've renewed the agreement that lets Green Dot continue to serve as the program's issuing bank and program manager for another seven years.

The new agreement that starts Jan. 1 will replace the current one, which was set to expire in May.

Daniel Eckert, senior vice president of Walmart services and digital acceleration, said the newly expanded relationship between the companies will position the Bentonville retailer "to offer an unmatched set of customer experiences that sit at the nexus of omnichannel retail and tech-enabled financial services."

-- Serenah McKay

State index off 1.80 to end day at 443.91

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 443.91, down 1.80.

"Equities rose in afternoon trading following an expected quarter-point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 10/31/2019