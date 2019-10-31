Northwest Arkansas man sought in rape, stabbing arrested

FAYETTEVILLE — Levi Land, 38, of Fayetteville, was booked into the Washington County Jail about 8 p.m. Wednesday on charges of rape and battery, according to police reports.

Police began searching for Land after he left a home a in Fayetteville before officers arrived Tuesday morning. Land was the suspect in the stabbing of a woman, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman.

He abandoned his vehicle during a police chase Tuesday and was the focus of a manhunt in Madison County.

The woman at the home was taken to a local medical facility with injuries that were not life-threatening, Murphy said.