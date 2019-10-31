ON THE GO: Opera in the Rock reprises Souvenir at the Rep

'SINGER' AND SUPPORTER

Christine Donahue and Timothy Smith reprise their roles as socialite and "singer" Florence Foster Jenkins and Cosme McMoon, pianist and companion, respectively, in a reprise production of Souvenir: a Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins by Stephen Temperley, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock. It's a benefit for Opera in the Rock; tickets are $50, $25 for students. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit oitr.org or tickets.therep.org.

WASHINGTON IN WARTIME

For a while during the Civil War, the town of Washington was the state's Confederate capital. And every year, Historic Washington State Park, eight miles north of Hope, commemorates it with its Civil War Weekend. This year's, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, features living history demonstrations, guided tours, surrey rides and combat scenarios. Admission is $10, $6 for children. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit historicwashingtonstatepark.com.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

BUFFETT AND BEYOND

Two career-minded young women looking for a good time at a rundown Caribbean hotel connect romantically to two musical slackers in Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. The touring show is onstage 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $29-$78; call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

Lorraine Duso Kitts. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Hicks

OBOE AND ORCHESTRA

Lorraine Duso Kitts will be the soloist in the Oboe Concerto in C major, K.314, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as the Conway Symphony Orchestra opens its "regular" season, 4 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Music Director Israel Getzov will also conduct Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 in F major, op. 68, "Pastoral," (wrapping a 15-year project to perform all nine Beethoven symphonies). Assistant conductor Isaac Terceros will be on the podium for the curtain-raiser, the Overture to La Forza del Destino by Giuseppe Verdi. Tickets are $20-$40, $5 for students. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit conwaysymphony.org.

ART AND APPRECIATION

The artists with the Art Group Gallery, an artist cooperative gallery at 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, will say a big thank you to the community with their "TY" reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday. Attendees can win a $1,000 art shopping spree. Admission is free. Call (501) 690-2193.

John H. Johnson is memorialized on a U.S. postage stamp.

TRIBUTE TO A TRAILBLAZER

Friday is John H. Johnson Day as Arkansans salute the late native-son publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines and founder of Johnson Publishing Co. A holiday unveiling takes place at 10 a.m. at the John H. Johnson Museum and Educational Center, 604 President St., Arkansas City; there will be guest speakers and awards for a 5:30 p.m. event at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. Admission to both events is free; registration is required for the one in Little Rock. Visit johnhjohnsonmuseum.org or eventbrite.com.

— Compiled by Jennifer Nixon

and Eric E. Harrison

Weekend on 10/31/2019