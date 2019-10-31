Parolee given 15 years in LR shooting

A 29-year-old parolee who shot up a Little Rock home near Central High School in March has accepted a 15-year prison sentence, marking the third time that Courtiney Montreal Hammonds has been sent to the penitentiary.

Sentencing papers filed Monday by deputy prosecutor Reese Lancaster show that Hammonds pleaded guilty in an agreement negotiated by his attorney, Bill James, before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims.

The charges for the predawn March 10 attack at 1104 S. Park St. -- aggravated residential burglary, evidence tampering, two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons and three counts of aggravated assault -- carry a maximum penalty of life in prison for a repeat offender like Hammonds, who has either been on probation, on parole or in prison since he was 20 years old.

A shootout at the Park Street rental property attracted Little Rock police to the Capitol Hill extension subdivision about an hour before sunrise, court filings show.

Cheryl Bach, 55, who lives across the street from the residence, told police that she had heard an argument outside, looked and saw a light-colored Kia Soul at the residence, then heard gunfire. She said her home was struck by bullets during the shootout.

Ivan Henderson, 46, who had been visiting at the residence, told police that he and resident Christopher Smith, 24, had fallen asleep on the couch, and he was awakened by someone beating on the front door.

Whoever it was then broke the door's glass window, stuck a revolver inside and started shooting into the house, Henderson said. He said more shots started flying, but he could not tell where all of the gunfire was coming from because he was busy keeping his head down.

In the front hallway, police found several shell casings and bullet holes that looked like they'd come from someone shooting from inside the home.

Police found Smith at the high school. He told investigators that he'd been awakened by someone breaking out the front-door window, then sticking a pistol in through the window and shooting. Smith told police that another resident, 39-year-old Fredrick Lavern Jones, had started shooting back with his own gun. Smith said he ran out the backdoor.

Jones, a convicted felon, would not talk to police. Jones was arrested after police found two kinds of ammunition, marijuana and measuring scales in his bedroom, according to reports. He's awaiting trial on misdemeanor charges. He was initially charged with felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, but prosecutors dropped the charge.

Hammonds drew authorities' attention about 11 hours later, when he showed up at St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood with a gunshot wound in his right knee and driving a Kia Soul.

According to a report by detective Jacob Koehler, Hammonds first told police that he had shot himself somewhere off Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock, but eventually admitted that he had been at the South Park Street home and fired shots into the residence, telling investigators that Jones had shot him in the knee during the encounter.

Hammonds told police he'd had a .38-caliber revolver and a 9mm handgun, and fired both guns into the residence. He described how he'd later thrown both weapons into the Arkansas River.

Court records show that Hammonds was first sentenced to prison in October 2010 for five years,with another five years suspended, after pleading guilty to first-degree battery for shooting a man in November 2009 during an argument at 14th and Booker streets.

An April 2014 arrest with cocaine resulted in a sentence of four years on probation after a negotiated plea. He was arrested twice in Jacksonville in 2016, first in January on felony domestic violence charges over accusations that he'd choked and punched his girlfriend, and then again two months later with hydrocodone tablets.

Jacksonville police reported stopping the car Hammonds was driving in March 2016 after he drove around police roadblocks in the 1800 block of West Main Street where officers were dealing with a car crash. Smith was in the passenger seat, according to an arrest report.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the domestic violence charges after the girlfriend submitted a sworn statement that she had made up the accusations against Hammonds. However, a guilty plea to charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in September 2016 resulted in Hammonds receiving another five years on probation.

Six months later, in April 2017, Hammonds was arrested again, this time at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock and charged with felony terroristic threatening. Police reported that Hammonds had been a patient at the hospital for undisclosed reasons but got angry when he was being discharged and threatened to shoot a security guard and blow up the hospital.

A guilty plea to the threatening charge in September 2017 resulted in his second incarceration and a 30-month prison sentence. He was approved for parole in August 2018.

