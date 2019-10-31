Little Rock police offer reward for information in homicides of mother, son

Police are offering a reward up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved the 2018 homicides of a Little Rock mother and her son.

Ja’Mika Lewis, 23, and Ja’Shun Watson, 2, were found fatally shot Dec. 26, 2018 in the parking lot of Eagle Hill Apartments at 25 Par Drive.

Anyone with information may contact Little Rock police. Authorities said tipsters can remain anonymous.