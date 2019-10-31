Little Rock police offer reward for information in homicides of mother, son

Ja'Mika Lewis
Police are offering a reward up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved the 2018 homicides of a Little Rock mother and her son.
Ja’Mika Lewis, 23, and Ja’Shun Watson, 2, were found fatally shot Dec. 26, 2018 in the parking lot of Eagle Hill Apartments at 25 Par Drive.
Anyone with information may contact Little Rock police. Authorities said tipsters can remain anonymous.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.