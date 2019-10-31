Bentonville gets by(e) Northside

CABOT -- Dealing with a first-round bye can be a challenge, but Bentonville had few problems getting out of the gate in the Lady Tigers' quarterfinal match in the Class 6A state tournament at Panther Arena.

Senior outside hitter Savanna Riney finished with a match-high 15 kills and 15 digs to lead the Lady Tigers to a 25-18, 29-27, 25-16 victory over Fort Smith Northside.

Tuesday’s Scores Match 1 C4 Fort Smith Northside def..W5 Rogers High, 3-2 (25-21, 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-12) Match 2 W3 Fayetteville def. C6 Mount St. Mary, 3-0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-8) Match 3 C5 Cabot def. W4 Van Buren, 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17) Match 4 C3 North Little Rock def. W6 Bentonville West, 3-1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22) Wednesday’s Scores Match 5 W1 Bentonville def. Fort Smith Northside, 25-18, 29-27, 25-16. Match 6 Fayetteville def. C2 Conway, 3-0 (32-20, 25-21, 25-13) Match 7 C1 Fort Smith Southside def. Cabot, 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-15) Match 8 W2 Springdale Har-Ber def. North Little Rock, 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-15) Today’s Matches Match 9 Bentonville High vs.Fayetteville, 1 p.m. Match 10 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Fort Smith Southside, 3 p.m.

The Lady Tigers will take on 6A-West Conference foe Fayetteville in today's 1 p.m. semifinals

Bentonville Coach Michelle Smith said her team got off to the solid start, which was big.

"Having a bye is sometimes good and sometimes it can rattle you a little bit," Smith said. "As a coach, I don't really know what to expect, but once the whistle blew and they got on a roll I knew they'd be OK. Northside fought hard. They gave us a run for their money. It was three tough games. I don't think the score showed how hard both teams were working.

Both teams had trouble receiving serve at times, Smith said.

"That was kind of the name of the game on both sides," Smith said. "We scored a lot of points on their serve receive and when they got runs it was on our serve receive. I'm glad we came out on top in that battle."

Maddie Breed chipped in with nine kills and four blocks. Taylor Shapley posted 39 assists and 11 digs, while Jamie Myrick contributed a team-high four aces.

Bentonville (24-9), the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West, controlled the first and third sets and looked to be in command leading 18-10 in the second. Northside (19-13-1), which edged Rogers in five sets on Tuesday, battled back, turning back multiple set points and even had a couple of set points of its own.

But the Lady Tigers scored the last three points to earn a hard-fought 29-27 victory. Ava Hoyord crushed a Northside overpass for the lead and a hit by the Lady Bears sailed long for the win and the 2-0 lead in the match.

Northside Coach Matthew Waack was pleased with the way his team fought back against the Lady Tigers.

"Game one had the nerves again, but Bentonville's a really good team," Waack said. "That's why they're a No. 1 seed. We battled back and fought really hard. We ran out of subs late in game two and had a couple of small ones on the front row. But they didn't give up on me. That's a huge culture change. This group of seniors has come a long way. It's something we can build on."

Quineisha Tillery led Northside with eight kills and Dynasty Andrews, 6-foot sophomore, added six. Nicole Medlin chipped in with five kills and four blocks. Taylor Pate anchored the defense with 17 digs.

FAYETTEVILLE 3,

CONWAY 0

The Lady Bulldogs won a marathon opening set and went on to a 32-30, 25-21, 25-13 victory over the Lady Wampus Cats to advance to today's semifinals.

Junior Perry Flannigan put down the kill to break a 30-30 tie and senior Maddie James followed with a service ace to give Fayetteville (28-6) the win in the first set against the defending state champions. Fayetteville scored three in a row for a 22-18 lead in the second set to finally break away, then rolled to the win in the third.

Rosanna Hicks finished with a match-high 18 kills. The 6-1 junior tied the score three different times late in the opening set with kills. Flannigan added 10 and Arianna Walter nine. Gracyn Spresser anchored the defense with 16 digs, while freshman Kennedy Phelan dished out 34 assists. James chipped in a team-high five blocks to go with seven kills.

Coryn Chafin dished out 25 assists for Conway (20-13) while Caroline Baker and Karis Scott added 10 digs each.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 3,

CABOT 1

The Mavericks notched their 17th consecutive victory and advanced to today's semifinals with a 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-15 victory.

The defending state runner-up bounced back from a third-set loss to roll in the fourth and advance to today's 3 p.m. semifinal against Springdale Har-Ber.

Junior outside hitter Avery Fitzgerald, a Mississippi State commit, hammered 11 kills and added six aces to lead the Mavericks (30-5), while sophomore Toree Tiffee added eight kills and junior Aleigha Johnson seven. Arkansas commit junior Hannah Hogue dished out 32 assists and added 5 digs and 2 aces.

Senior Kelsey Hamilton also finished with a team-high 10 digs for Southside.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 3,

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 0

The Lady Wildcats served up a big 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 quarterfinal victory.

Sophomore middle hitter Kat Cooper finished with a match-high nine aces for Har-Ber (26-7). Senior Liz Puente added three aces as Har-Ber dominated from the service line.

Senior Mackenzie White led with 11 kills, while senior Natale Williams added nine. Senior Trinity Sharp contributed 10 digs.

Sports on 10/31/2019