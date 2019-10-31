Procedure settled in District 36 race

Pulaski County won't have to go through its typical election processes in a race for House District 36, in which a candidate is running unopposed.

Democratic candidate Denise Ennett can be officially certified as the winner after the Nov. 5 special election date, election commissioners and staff members said at a meeting Wednesday.

A new law had stirred up confusion about the correct procedure for that contest, which aims to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Charles Blake, who resigned to join Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s staff.

Act 1013 of 2019 amended state rules governing unopposed candidates in the state, including requiring them to appear on the ballot.

But it wasn't clear to commissioners if those rules applied to the planned special election, which was set via proclamation by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in June.

Commissioners contacted Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office for guidance, and Rutledge last week issued an opinion that the special election is governed by different rules concerning candidates with no opposition.

Per the regulations under A.C.A. 7-11-107, county election commissioners may declare and certify a sole candidate as the winner once certain deadlines have passed.

Rutledge's opinion makes several processes unnecessary for the special election, commissioners said. On Wednesday, they signed a document rescinding previous orders to execute the procedures.

The moves will save the group about $3,000 in costs related to advertising the special election, Pulaski County elections director Bryan Poe told commissioners.

Pulaski County school elections, which are also scheduled for Nov. 5, will proceed as planned. Early voting is underway and continues through Monday.

Ennett defeated fellow Democrat Darrell Stephens in a Sept. 3 special primary runoff with about 58% of the vote.

At Wednesday's meeting, she said she was eager to be certified with her title so she can file by the Nov. 11 deadline to run for the seat in 2020, when all state House seats are up for reelection.

She described her campaign as having been on "extended play."

"Most people are like, 'didn't I just vote for you?'" she joked.

Metro on 10/31/2019